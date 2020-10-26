Log in
MALI LITHIUM LIMITED

(MLL)
Mali Lithium : Results of Share Purchase Plan

10/26/2020 | 12:10am EDT

Results of Share Purchase Plan

26 October 2020

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 40, Central park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Further to its announcement of 23 October 2020, Mali Lithium Limited (ABN 11 113 931 105) (ASX:MLL) (MLL or Company) (soon to be renamed Firefinch Limited) is pleased to advise that it has closed the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced in September 2020 and advises that it has received 598 valid applications under the SPP for subscriptions totalling $9,835,000.

The Board of MLL has resolved not to scale back any of the applications (as contemplated in the SPP offer documents) and will accept the 598 valid applications in full under the SPP.

As result, and pursuant to the SPP timetable, the Company plans to issue 61,468,750 New Shares under the SPP and lodge the Appendix 2A Application for Quotation with ASX on Friday, 30 October 2020 and trading of the New Shares under the SPP is expected to commence on 2 November 2020..

The Board of MLL would like to thank MLL shareholders for their support of the SPP.

Your Sincerely

Eric Hughes

Company Secretary

Authorised for release by the Executive Chairman.

For Enquiries

Dr Alistair Cowden

Dannika Warburton

Executive Chairman

Director

Mali Lithium Limited

Investability Partners

alistair.cowden@malilithium.com

dannika@investability.com.au

+61 419 914 988

+61 401 094 261

