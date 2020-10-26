Mali Lithium : Results of Share Purchase Plan

Results of Share Purchase Plan
26 October 2020
Further to its announcement of 23 October 2020, Mali Lithium Limited (ABN 11 113 931 105) (ASX:MLL) (MLL or Company) (soon to be renamed Firefinch Limited) is pleased to advise that it has closed the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced in September 2020 and advises that it has received 598 valid applications under the SPP for subscriptions totalling $9,835,000.
The Board of MLL has resolved not to scale back any of the applications (as contemplated in the SPP offer documents) and will accept the 598 valid applications in full under the SPP.
As result, and pursuant to the SPP timetable, the Company plans to issue 61,468,750 New Shares under the SPP and lodge the Appendix 2A Application for Quotation with ASX on Friday, 30 October 2020 and trading of the New Shares under the SPP is expected to commence on 2 November 2020..
The Board of MLL would like to thank MLL shareholders for their support of the SPP.
Your Sincerely
Eric Hughes
Company Secretary
Authorised for release by the Executive Chairman.
|
For Enquiries
|
|
Dr Alistair Cowden
|
Dannika Warburton
|
Executive Chairman
|
Director
|
Mali Lithium Limited
|
Investability Partners
|
alistair.cowden@malilithium.com
|
dannika@investability.com.au
|
+61 419 914 988
|
+61 401 094 261
