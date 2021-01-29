Log in
MALIBU BOATS, INC.

Malibu Boats : Virtual Showroom has videos, specs, and a 360-degree in-boat experience! Learn about new models in a completely immersive online experience! Your perfect summer is just a click away!

01/29/2021
In the Malibu Virtual Showroom you will experience a fully immersive, high resolution showroom with over 30 Malibu boats on display. From the comfort of your favorite chair, you can browse the entire Malibu model line-up with immersive media to get you directly in the boat and experience it in all directions so you can go in-depth on your next summer obsession.

This exclusive experience includes:

1. A 360-degree exterior and in-boat immersive experience in the showroom or on the water for the entire Malibu model line-up

2. Actual dealer inventory with the same immersive experience featuring real-time inventory updates and pricing (more locations available every week)

3. Boat specs for every single model

4. Walkthrough and information videos for every boat

5. Direct contact information to inquire or request a custom quote on your favorite boat

Are you ready to experience the Malibu Virtual Showroom?

Enter Here

Right now, there is a unique showroom with real dealer inventory in the locations below. Check back for more locations to come.

Disclaimer

Malibu Boats Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
