    MLC   IE00BVGC3741

MALIN CORPORATION PLC

(MLC)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05:17:09 2023-04-14 am EDT
5.600 EUR    0.00%
06:06aMalin : > Malin Corporation plc 2022 Information Statements
PU
06:06aMalin : > Malin Corporation plc 2022 Information Statements - Cover Letter
PU
03/21Malin returns EUR140 million to shareholders through tender offer
AN
Malin : > Malin Corporation plc 2022 Information Statements

04/14/2023 | 06:06am EDT
MALIN CORPORATION PLC

EIN: 98-1313350

PASSIVE FOREIGN INVESTMENT COMPANY ("PFIC") ANNUAL INFORMATION

STATEMENT

FOR TAXABLE YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

PFIC Name: Malin Corporation plc

PFIC Address: The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland

EIN: 98-1313350

REFERENCE ID NUMBER: MCORP

  1. This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Malin Corporation plc beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 ("Tax Year 2022"). It is being provided to you pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1295- 1(g)(1).
  2. Malin Corporation plc has the following ordinary earnings and net capital gain for Tax Year 2022:

Ordinary Earnings:

NONE

Net Capital Gain:

EUR 73,356,109

  1. The amount of cash and fair market value ("FMV") of other property distributed or deemed distributed by Malin Corporation plc during Tax Year 2022 is as follows:

Cash:

NONE

FMV of Property:

NONE

  1. Malin Corporation plc will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the PFIC's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the PFIC that are necessary to establish that the PFIC's ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in §1293(e), are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles.
    Andrea Stafford
    Head of Finance, Malin Corporation plc 14 April, 2023

Malin Corporation plc, The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland

T: +353 (0)1 901 5700 | F: +353 (0)1 901 5701

Directors: L. Daniel (Chairman), J.M. Cosséry (Belgium), R. Mareel (Belgium), D.Lyons, C. Pedrick (UK), K. Drejer (Denmark) Registered in Ireland, No: 554442

NIDUS LABORATORIES IRELAND LTD

EIN: N/A

PASSIVE FOREIGN INVESTMENT COMPANY ("PFIC") ANNUAL INFORMATION

STATEMENT

FOR TAXABLE YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

PFIC Name: Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd

PFIC Address: The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland

EIN: N/A

REFERENCE ID NUMBER: NLIREL

  1. % HELD BY MALIN CORPORATION PLC: 100%

  2. This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 ("Tax Year 2022"). It is being provided to you pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1295-1(g)(1).
  3. Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd has the following ordinary earnings and net capital gain for Tax Year 2022:
    Ordinary Earnings: NONE

Net Capital Gain:

NONE

  1. The amount of cash and fair market value ("FMV") of other property distributed or deemed distributed by Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd during Tax Year 2022 is as follows:

Cash:

NONE

FMV of Property:

NONE

  1. Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the PFIC's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the PFIC that are necessary to establish that the PFIC's ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in §1293(e), are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles.
    Andrea Stafford
    Head of Finance, Malin Corporation plc 14 April, 2023

Disclaimer

Malin Corporation plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
