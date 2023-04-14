Malin : > Malin Corporation plc 2022 Information Statements
04/14/2023 | 06:06am EDT
MALIN CORPORATION PLC
EIN: 98-1313350
PASSIVE FOREIGN INVESTMENT COMPANY ("PFIC") ANNUAL INFORMATION
STATEMENT
FOR TAXABLE YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
PFIC Name: Malin Corporation plc
PFIC Address: The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland
EIN: 98-1313350
REFERENCE ID NUMBER: MCORP
This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Malin Corporation plc beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 ("Tax Year 2022"). It is being provided to you pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1295- 1(g)(1).
Malin Corporation plc has the following ordinary earnings and net capital gain for Tax Year 2022:
Ordinary Earnings:
NONE
Net Capital Gain:
EUR 73,356,109
The amount of cash and fair market value ("FMV") of other property distributed or deemed distributed by Malin Corporation plc during Tax Year 2022 is as follows:
Cash:
NONE
FMV of Property:
NONE
Malin Corporation plc will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the PFIC's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the PFIC that are necessary to establish that the PFIC's ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in §1293(e), are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles.
Andrea Stafford
Head of Finance, Malin Corporation plc 14 April, 2023
Malin Corporation plc, The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland
T: +353 (0)1 901 5700 | F: +353 (0)1 901 5701
Directors: L. Daniel (Chairman), J.M. Cosséry (Belgium), R. Mareel (Belgium), D.Lyons, C. Pedrick (UK), K. Drejer (Denmark) Registered in Ireland, No: 554442
NIDUS LABORATORIES IRELAND LTD
EIN: N/A
PASSIVE FOREIGN INVESTMENT COMPANY ("PFIC") ANNUAL INFORMATION
STATEMENT
FOR TAXABLE YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
PFIC Name: Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd
PFIC Address: The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland
EIN: N/A
REFERENCE ID NUMBER: NLIREL
% HELD BY MALIN CORPORATION PLC: 100%
This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 ("Tax Year 2022"). It is being provided to you pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1295-1(g)(1).
Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd has the following ordinary earnings and net capital gain for Tax Year 2022:
Ordinary Earnings: NONE
Net Capital Gain:
NONE
The amount of cash and fair market value ("FMV") of other property distributed or deemed distributed by Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd during Tax Year 2022 is as follows:
Cash:
NONE
FMV of Property:
NONE
Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the PFIC's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the PFIC that are necessary to establish that the PFIC's ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in §1293(e), are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles.
Andrea Stafford
Head of Finance, Malin Corporation plc 14 April, 2023
