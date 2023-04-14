Malin : > Malin Corporation plc 2022 Information Statements - Cover Letter

14 April, 2023

To: Our U.S. Shareholders

Subject: PFIC 2022 Annual Information

This information is provided for shareholders who are United States persons for the purposes

of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. It is not relevant to other shareholders.

Dear Shareholder,

Malin Corporation plc Group

Enclosed please find the Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC") Annual Information Statement with respect to Malin Corporation plc and Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Malin Corporation plc).

Based on the information available to us, these entities are both classified as PFICs for U.S. federal income tax purposes for the year ending December 31, 2022. The following information is provided to you to allow you and your tax advisor to complete a Form 8621 (Return by a Shareholder of a Passive Foreign Investment Company or Qualified Electing Fund) if you have chosen to make Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF") election. Amounts presented on item #2 of the PFIC Annual Information Statements reflect 100% of the QEF ordinary earnings and capital gains of Malin Corporation plc and Nidus Laboratories Ireland Ltd.

To the extent you are a new U.S. shareholder in Malin Corporation plc in 2022, a QEF election is made on IRS Form 8621, Return by a Shareholder of a Passive Foreign Investment Company or Qualified Electing Fund, and attaching this form to your federal income tax return.

As at 31 December 2022, Malin had 33,996,053 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue. Please contact your broker/financial advisor should you require confirmation of your individual shareholding in Malin.

Malin Corporation plc, The Lennox Building, Richmond Street South, Dublin 2, Ireland

T: +353 (0)1 901 5700 | F: +353 (0)1 901 5701

Directors: L. Daniel (Chairman), J.M. Cosséry (Belgium), R. Mareel (Belgium), D.Lyons, C. Pedrick (UK), K. Drejer (Denmark) Registered in Ireland, No: 554442