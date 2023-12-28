Malita Investments p l c : Admission to the Official List of 118,108,064 Ordinary shares
Admission to the Official List of 118,108,064 Ordinary shares
28 December 2023
115/2023
With reference to the company announcement MAL114/2023 published on 14 December, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company announces that following the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company held on 14 December, 2023, the following corporate updates have been effected as a result of the new Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company (as duly approved at the EGM) having been submitted to, and registered by, the Registrar of Companies:
the Company's authorised share capital has been re-designated from one hundred million Euro
(€100,000,000) divided into one hundred and fifty million (150,000,000) Ordinary 'A' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each and fifty million (50,000,000) Ordinary 'B' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each, to two hundred million (200,000,000) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each;
the Company's authorised share capital, as re-designated, has been increased to one hundred and twenty-five million Euro (€125,000,000) divided into two hundred and fifty million (250,000,000) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each;
the Company's issued share capital has been re-designated from seventy-four million fifty-four thousand and thirty-two Euro (€74,054,032) divided into one hundred and eighteen million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four (118,108,064) Ordinary 'A' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each and thirty million (30,000,000) Ordinary 'B' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each, to one hundred and forty-eight million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four (148,108,064) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each.
Further to the aforesaid, the Company applied to the Malta Financial Services Authority and Malta Stock Exchange for the said one hundred and eighteen million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four
(118,108,064) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each, previously designated as Ordinary 'A' shares and currently held by the Government of Malta, to be admitted to listing and trading on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange. Following approval of such application, obtained today 28 December 2023, the entire issued share capital of the Company, consisting of seventy-four million fifty-four thousand and thirty-two Euro (€74,054,032) divided into one hundred and forty-eight million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four (148,108,064) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each, is listed on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange.
Malita Investments p.l.c. is a Malta-based investment holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the financing, acquisition, development, management and operation of immovable property, in particular, projects of national and/or strategic importance. The Companyâs investment portfolio consists of various government projects such as the Maltese Parliament, Valletta City Gate, Open-Air Theatre, Affordable Social Housing, Valletta Cruise Port and Malta International Airport. The Company develops approximately circa 768 apartments, 514 lock-up garages and 161 parking spaces.