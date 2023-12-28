d

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C

(THE "COMPANY")

Admission to the Official List of 118,108,064 Ordinary shares

Date of Announcement 28 December 2023 Reference 115/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules QUOTE

With reference to the company announcement MAL114/2023 published on 14 December, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company announces that following the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company held on 14 December, 2023, the following corporate updates have been effected as a result of the new Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company (as duly approved at the EGM) having been submitted to, and registered by, the Registrar of Companies:

the Company's authorised share capital has been re-designated from one hundred million Euro

(€100,000,000) divided into one hundred and fifty million (150,000,000) Ordinary 'A' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each and fifty million (50,000,000) Ordinary 'B' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each, to two hundred million (200,000,000) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each; the Company's authorised share capital, as re-designated, has been increased to one hundred and twenty-five million Euro (€125,000,000) divided into two hundred and fifty million (250,000,000) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each; the Company's issued share capital has been re-designated from seventy-four million fifty-four thousand and thirty-two Euro (€74,054,032) divided into one hundred and eighteen million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four (118,108,064) Ordinary 'A' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each and thirty million (30,000,000) Ordinary 'B' shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each, to one hundred and forty-eight million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four (148,108,064) Ordinary shares of a nominal value of fifty Euro cents (€0.50) each.

Further to the aforesaid, the Company applied to the Malta Financial Services Authority and Malta Stock Exchange for the said one hundred and eighteen million one hundred and eight thousand and sixty-four