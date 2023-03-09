Malita Investments p l c : Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements
for the year ended 31 December 2022
Date of Announcement
9 March 2023
Reference
103/2023
In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on 16 March 2023 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
It is also expected that the Board of Directors will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.
UNQUOTE
Signed
Donald Vella
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
