  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Malita Investments p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLT   MT0000610106

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(MLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
0.6750 EUR   +12.50%
02/28Malita Investments P L C : Resignation of Director and Change in Audit Committee
PU
2022Malita Investments p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Malita Investments P L C : Board meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malita Investments p l c : Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

03/09/2023 | 11:25am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Date of Announcement

9 March 2023

Reference

103/2023

In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on 16 March 2023 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

It is also expected that the Board of Directors will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.

UNQUOTE

Signed

Donald Vella

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Malita Investments plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 20,3 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2021 -20,0 M -21,2 M -21,2 M
Net Debt 2021 65,9 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,92x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 100,0 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Falzon Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Kenneth Farrugia Chairman
Robert Suban Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Mercieca Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Schembri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.-3.57%106
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.19%39 351
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.10%33 157
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.50%25 134
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.54%22 779