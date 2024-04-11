COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Date of Announcement

11 April 2024

Reference

122/2024

In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on 18 April 2024 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

It is also expected that the Board of Directors will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.

UNQUOTE

Signed

Donald Vella

Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Malita Investments plc published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 13:52:05 UTC.