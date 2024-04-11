COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements
for the year ended 31 December 2023
Date of Announcement
11 April 2024
Reference
122/2024
In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules
QUOTE
The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on 18 April 2024 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
It is also expected that the Board of Directors will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.
UNQUOTE
Signed
Donald Vella
Company Secretary
