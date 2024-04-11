COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Announces Board Meeting for the approval of the financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Date of Announcement 11 April 2024 Reference 122/2024 In Terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Markets Rules

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it is scheduled to meet on 18 April 2024 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

It is also expected that the Board of Directors will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.

Signed

Donald Vella

Company Secretary