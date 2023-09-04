COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
Date of Announcement
4 September 2023
Reference
110/2023
Capital Markets Rule
5.16.5
QUOTE
Reference is made to Company Announcement MAL 107/2023 issued on 19 July, 2023.
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that Mr. Michele Abela, holder of Maltese identity card no. 117796M and residing at 151, Wind Whistle, Triq il-Qortin, Melliea, MLH 2504 Malta, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 13 September, 2023.
For the purposes of Capital Markets Rule 5.21, it is hereby confirmed that there is no further matter concerning Mr. Abela requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.
UNQUOTE
By Order of the Board
Signed
Dr. Donald Vella
Company Secretary
