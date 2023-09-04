COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Date of Announcement 4 September 2023 Reference 110/2023 Capital Markets Rule 5.16.5

Reference is made to Company Announcement MAL 107/2023 issued on 19 July, 2023.

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that Mr. Michele Abela, holder of Maltese identity card no. 117796M and residing at 151, Wind Whistle, Triq il-Qortin, Melliea, MLH 2504 Malta, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 13 September, 2023.

For the purposes of Capital Markets Rule 5.21, it is hereby confirmed that there is no further matter concerning Mr. Abela requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.

By Order of the Board

Signed

Dr. Donald Vella

Company Secretary