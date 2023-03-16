Malita Investments p l c : Approval of Financial Statements, Dividend Proposal & AGM

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C

(THE "COMPANY")

Approval of Financial Statements, Dividend Proposal & AGM

Date of Announcement 16 March 2023

The Board of Directors of the Company approved the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022 and resolved that they be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), which is scheduled to take place on the 27 April 2023.

The Directors resolved to recommend to the AGM the approval of a final gross dividend of €5,183,782 or €0.0350 per share, equating to a final net dividend of €3,760,463 or €0.0254 per share. The final dividend consists of:

an interim dividend which has already been paid and which was declared by the directors on 23 August 2021 amounting to €1,955,026 or €0.0132 per share (net dividend of €1,661,772 or €0.0112 per share); and an additional gross dividend of €3,228,756 or €0.0218 per share (net dividend of €2,098,691 or €0.0142 per share) which has been recommended by the directors (the " Additional Dividend ").

If approved, the Additional Dividend will be paid on 11 May 2023 to those shareholders included in the shareholders register of the Company as at 28 March 2023.

The audited financial statements are attached herewith and are also available for viewing on the Company's website at https://malitainvestments.com/investor/financial-statements-2022/. Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

AGM

Shareholders on the Company's share register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange at close of business on 28 March 2023 will receive notice of the AGM.

Donald Vella

Company Secretary