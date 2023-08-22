d

Approval of unaudited condensed Interim Financial Statements

Date of Announcement 22 August 2023 Reference 109/2023

The Board of Directors of Malita Investments p.l.c. (the "Company") hereby announces that today, the 22nd August 2023, it approved the Company's unaudited condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six- month period ended 30th June 2023. The Interim Financial Statements are attached herewith and are also available for viewing at the Company's registered office or electronically at https://malitainvestments.com/investor-category/financial-statements/.

The Directors of the Company have also approved the payment of a gross interim dividend of €1,955,026 or €0.01320 per share equating to a net interim dividend of €1,270,767 or €0.00858 per share, payable on the 26 September 2023 to the shareholders of the Company on the Company's share register at the Malta Stock Exchange as at close of business on 5 September 2023.

