COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.
(THE "COMPANY")
Board Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023,
Dividend Proposal, AGM & Business Update
Date of Announcement
18 April 2024
Reference
124/2024
Capital Markets Rule
5.16
Approval of Audited Financial Statements
Further to the company announcement dated 11 April 2024 (122/2024), it is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. A copy of the said audited financial statements can be viewed on the Company's website: https://malitainvestments.com/investor/financial-statements-2023/.Attached to this company announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.
The said financial statements shall be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company, which is scheduled to take place on 30 May 2024. Shareholders on the Company's share register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange at close of business on 30 April 2024 will receive notice of the AGM.
Approval of Final Dividend
The Board of Directors resolved to recommend to the AGM the approval of a final gross dividend of €6,493,930 or €0.035 per share, equating to a final net dividend of €5,128,835 or €0.02708 per share. The final dividend consists of:
- an interim dividend which has already been paid and which was declared by the directors on 26 September 2023 amounting to €1,955,026 or €0.0132 per share (net dividend of €1,270,767 or €0.00858 per share); and
-
an additional gross dividend of €4,538,904 or €0.0218 per share (net dividend of €3,858,068 or €0.0185 per share) which the directors are recommending for approval by AGM (the
"Additional Dividend").
If approved, the Additional Dividend will be paid on 13 June 2024 to those shareholders included in the shareholders register of the Company as at 30 April 2024.
Business Update
Reference is made to the company announcement (118/2024) issued by the Company regarding its Affordable Housing Project involving the development of fifteen (15) residential blocks for affordable housing purposes in a number of different locations across Malta.
The Company is pleased to announce the recent completion of:
- The fourth and final affordable housing project in Kirkop, spanning over an area of three hundred and eighty square metres (380m2) and comprising of eight (8) residential apartments and eight (8) car spaces and lock-up garages. Rental agreements were entered into with the respective tenants during the first week of April 2024;
- The affordable housing project in Msida which spans over an area of two thousand five hundred square metres (2,500m2) and comprising of one hundred and two (102) residential apartments, twenty-two (22) car spaces and lock-up garages and one (1) commercial unit. Rental agreements were also entered into with the respective tenants during the week commencing 15th April 2024.
As at the date hereof therefore, out of the fifteen (15) sites in question, a total of ten (10) sites located in Attard, Birkirkara, Kirkop, Msida, Qrendi, Żebbuġ and Żurrieq have been completed.
The Company will keep the market informed of further developments relating to the Affordable Housing Project.
Signed
Donald Vella
Company Secretary
