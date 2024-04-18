COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(THE "COMPANY")

Board Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023,

Dividend Proposal, AGM & Business Update

Date of Announcement 18 April 2024 Reference 124/2024 Capital Markets Rule 5.16

Approval of Audited Financial Statements

Further to the company announcement dated 11 April 2024 (122/2024), it is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. A copy of the said audited financial statements can be viewed on the Company's website: https://malitainvestments.com/investor/financial-statements-2023/.Attached to this company announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

The said financial statements shall be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company, which is scheduled to take place on 30 May 2024. Shareholders on the Company's share register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange at close of business on 30 April 2024 will receive notice of the AGM.

Approval of Final Dividend

The Board of Directors resolved to recommend to the AGM the approval of a final gross dividend of €6,493,930 or €0.035 per share, equating to a final net dividend of €5,128,835 or €0.02708 per share. The final dividend consists of:

an interim dividend which has already been paid and which was declared by the directors on 26 September 2023 amounting to €1,955,026 or €0.0132 per share (net dividend of €1,270,767 or €0.00858 per share); and an additional gross dividend of €4,538,904 or €0.0218 per share (net dividend of €3,858,068 or €0.0185 per share) which the directors are recommending for approval by AGM (the

" Additional Dividend ").

If approved, the Additional Dividend will be paid on 13 June 2024 to those shareholders included in the shareholders register of the Company as at 30 April 2024.