MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C

Board meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements

16 August 2023

108/2023

5.16.3

The Board of Directors of Malita Investments p.l.c (the "Company") hereby announces that it is scheduled to meet on 22nd August 2023 to:

  1. consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023;
  2. consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Donald Vella

