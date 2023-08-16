d
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C
(THE "COMPANY")
Board meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements
16 August 2023
108/2023
5.16.3
The Board of Directors of Malita Investments p.l.c (the "Company") hereby announces that it is scheduled to meet on 22nd August 2023 to:
- consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023;
- consider the payment of an interim dividend.
