COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C (THE "COMPANY") Board meeting to approve Interim Financial Statements Date of Announcement 16 August 2023 Reference 108/2023 Capital Markets Rule 5.16.3 QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Malita Investments p.l.c (the "Company") hereby announces that it is scheduled to meet on 22nd August 2023 to:

consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 th June 2023; consider the payment of an interim dividend.

By Order of the Board

Donald Vella

Company Secretary