COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C
(THE "COMPANY")
Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
Date of Announcement
19 July 2023
The Company announces that, Ms Melanie Mizzi, holder of Maltese ID Card No. 0410490M and residing at Champagne, Triq Gammari Dalli, Hal Ghaxaq GXQ 1665 will leave her position as Chief Financial Officer later this year. The Company would like to thank Ms Mizzi for her service and commitment to the Company.
The process of appointing a successor has started and the Company will communicate to the market in due course.
There is no further matter concerning the above requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.
By Order of the Board
Signed
Donald Vella
Company Secretary
