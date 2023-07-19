COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C (THE "COMPANY") Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Date of Announcement 19 July 2023 Reference 107/2023 Capital Market Rules 5.16.5 QUOTE

The Company announces that, Ms Melanie Mizzi, holder of Maltese ID Card No. 0410490M and residing at Champagne, Triq Gammari Dalli, Hal Ghaxaq GXQ 1665 will leave her position as Chief Financial Officer later this year. The Company would like to thank Ms Mizzi for her service and commitment to the Company.

The process of appointing a successor has started and the Company will communicate to the market in due course.

There is no further matter concerning the above requiring disclosure under the Capital Markets Rules.

UNQUOTE

By Order of the Board

Signed

Donald Vella

Company Secretary