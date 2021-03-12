Malita Investments p l c : Financial Statements as at December 2020

MALITA INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 December 2020

Company Registration Number: C 53047

Directors' report

Pages

1 - 5

Corporate governance statement

6 - 12

Remuneration statement

13 - 15

Independent auditor's report

16 - 26

Statement of financial position

27 - 28

Statement of comprehensive income 29

Statement of changes in equity 30

Statement of cash flows 31

Notes to the financial statements

32 - 58

Directors' report

The Directors present their tenth annual report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Principal activities

The Company's principal activities include the financing, acquisition, development, management and operation of immovable property, in particular, projects of national and/or strategic importance, and the investment in local stocks and shares.

Review of the business

The Company continued to receive ground rents from the MIA and VCP in respect of properties on which Malita owns the dominium directum. With effect from November 2019, the ground rent receivable from VCP was increased as per contractual review. The ground rent receivable from VCP is partly dependent on the revenues deriving to VCP from the letting of buildings and facilities, and other activities including passenger and cruise liner operations. As at 31 December 2020, Malita is due to receive an additional amount of rent of €282,009 in relation to the prior year where the percentage revenue arising from other activities was higher than the set minimum annual ground rent due to Malita.

Furthermore, the Company receives lease income in respect of the Open Air Theatre and the Parliament Building in City Gate, Valletta. Lease income for the Parliament Building started in the 2019 as the completion certificate was issued in January of the same year. Before the issue of the completion certificate the Company received income in the form of penalties. In 2020, lease payments for Open Air Theatre and Parliament Building have contractually increased by the index of inflation.

As set out in Note 6, the result for the period includes a negative movement in the fair value of the MIA and VCP properties of €1,440,000 (2019: fair value gain of €23,674,000) and a positive movement in the fair value of the Parliament Building and Open Air Theatre of €6,042,762 (2019 fair value gain: €10,989,700). The negative fair value movement for MIA and VCP properties came about due to the upward movement of interest rates whereas for the Parliament Building and Open Air Theatre, the upward movement of interest rates was offset by the changes in the contractual cash flows owing to the passage of time. The net surplus is non-distributable and has consequently been transferred to a non-distributable reserve.

On 28 June 2017, the Company entered into two credit facility agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) for a 25-year term amounting to €53,700,000 to finance the construction of a number of affordable housing units in Malta. Pursuant to this agreement, on 29 December 2017 the Company entered into an emphyteutical deed for 28 years with the Housing Authority to acquire sixteen (16) property sites in a number of locations across Malta to be used by the Company for the purposes of developing the affordable housing units.

In September 2018, the Company entered into sixteen (16) availability agreements with the Government whereby the Company will make available sixteen (16) property sites in a number of locations across Malta for a period of 25 years once complete. The number of units that will be made available amounts to 768. During such period the Company will lease the residential units on these development sites for affordable housing purposes.

Directors' report - continued

Review of the business - continued

The Affordable Housing project is proceeding considerably well. The Covid-19 pandemic impact has been minimal as no restrictions were imposed on the construction activity. During 2020, the Company issued further invitations to tender for the mechanical and electrical works, finishes and lifts of these units. Tenders for the construction of fourteen property sites have been awarded so far and construction works are close to completion on some of the sites. Tenders for mechanical and electrical works of thirteen property sites have also been awarded whilst tenders for finishes works have been awarded for eight property sites. Mechanical and electrical works and finishes have started and are progressing very well on several sites. Furthermore, lift tenders for two property sites have been recently awarded. In 2021, the Company will be awarding a substantial number of tenders which have been issued and are currently in evaluation stage. Moreover, invitations to tender will be issued for the remaining sites. The capitalised cost to date on this development amounts to €18,868,800 and is reflected in these financial statements.

The Company has secured financing for the project based on initial estimates. Significant variations to the initial plans for various sites and additional number of units have necessitated an increased estimated spend which has been approved by the Project Board. The Board is confident that the necessary financing will be obtained to finalize the construction and finishing phases of all mentioned sites.

The Company had a project which as at 31 December 2019 was being classified under Other assets. During 2020, the Board of Directors have decided to reverse this capitalisation given the lack of progress that was registered on this project. Nevertheless, the Board of Directors are constantly analysing and assessing other possible investment opportunities.

Result and dividends

The statement of comprehensive income is set out on page 29.

An interim gross dividend of €1,955,026 or €0.0132 per share resulting in an interim net dividend of €1,270,767 or €0.0086 per share was paid on 23 September 2020. The Directors recommend the payment of a final gross dividend of €3,228,756 or €0.0218 per share (December 2019: €3,228,756 or €0.0218 per share), equating to a final net dividend of €2,098,691 or €0.0142 per share (December 2019: €2,744,442 or €0.01853 per share). The dividend due to Ordinary A shareholders is still due as at year end and is being disclosed within trade payables.

Directors

The Directors of the Company are:

Kenneth Farrugia (Chairman - appointed on incorporation) Ray Sladden (appointed on 9 April 2014) Paul Mercieca (appointed on 9 April 2014) Robert Suban (appointed on 9 April 2014) Eric Schembri (appointed on 1 August 2014) Marlene Mizzi (appointed on 1 January 2021)

The Company's Articles of Association require Directors to retire after three years in office, but they are eligible for re-appointment.