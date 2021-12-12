Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mallinckrodt plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNKKQ   IE00BBGT3753

MALLINCKRODT PLC

(MNKKQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Mallinckrodt : ASH 2021 ECP Poster Presentation

12/12/2021 | 08:06am EST
Response to Extracorporeal Photopheresis in Patients with Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma: A Retrospective Medical Chart Review

M. Girardi,1 A. Johnson,2 K. Carlson,1 X. Huang,3 S. Corman,4 P. Edmundson,4 H. Kale,4 N. Rusibamayila,4 F. Foss1

1. Yale School of Medicine

2.

University Hospitals Cleveland

Yale School of Medicine

University Hospitals

3.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Cleveland

4.

OPEN Health

INTRODUCTION

  • Extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) is an immunomodulatory therapy that has been used in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) for over 30 years.1,2
  • Clinical trials of newer agents for the treatment of CTCL have shown overall response rates of approximately 30% in heterogeneous patient populations.3-4

AIM

  • The objective of this study was to assess the effectiveness of ECP in the treatment of CTCL patients in real-world clinical practice.

METHODS

Study Design

  • This was a retrospective, observational study using medical chart data extracted by physician investigators at 5 clinical sites in the United States.
  • Data from CTCL diagnosis to 18 months post- initiation of ECP were uploaded to an electronic case report form.
  • The study was granted a waiver for ethics review by the WCG Institutional Review Board (IRB), and when required, by the local IRB at each site.

Study Patients

  • Patients with a confirmed diagnosis of CTCL who initiated ECP between January 1, 2017, and February 28, 2019
  • Patients must have initiated ECP at age ≥18 years with no ECP treatment received within the year prior to data collection
  • Received at least 3 months of ECP treatment, and have response data available in the patient chart

METHODS (CONTINUED)

Study Outcomes

  • Body surface area (BSA) affected
  • Appearance of new skin lesions
  • Physician-ratedClinical Global Impression- Improvement (CGI-I) scores
  • Overall response to ECP was defined as >50% reduction in BSA affected at any point during the follow-up period, consisting of the time from ECP initiation through the time of data collection.5

Statistical Analysis

  • Summary statistics were used to describe patient characteristics and clinical outcomes.

RESULTS

Patient Characteristics (Table 1)

  • A total of 52 patients diagnosed with CTCL and initiating ECP were included.
  • Half of the study patients were female; median age at ECP initiation was 69 years; most (84.6%) were Caucasian and 53.8% had Medicare coverage.
  • Most patients were diagnosed with Sézary syndrome (50%) or mycosis fungoides (36.5%).
  • Median BSA involvement with plaques/patches at diagnosis was 77.5%.

Clinical Outcomes

  • Overall response rate was (36.5%) (Table 2).
  • Median time to response was 6.5 months.
  • Among those with available data, the percentage of patients rated as improved (minimally, much, or very much) on the CGI-I improved from 52.9% at 3 months to 80% at 18 months (Figure 1).

RESULTS (CONTINUED)

Table 1. Patient Demographics and Clinical Characteristics

N = 52

n (%)

Male, N (%)

26 (50.0%)

Current age (years), mean (SD)

69.35 (13.88)

Race, N (%)

White/Caucasian

44 (84.6%)

Black/African

7 (13.5%)

Unknown/Not documented

1 (1.9%)

Body mass index, mean (SD)

28.2 (6.1)

Charlson comorbidity index, N (%)

0

41 (78.8%)

≥1

11 (21.2%)

Disease stage at diagnosis, N (%)

IA

3

(5.8%)

IB

11 (21.2%)

IIA

2

(3.8%)

IIB

2

(3.8%)

III

8 (15.4%)

IVA

16

(30.8%)

IVB

5

(9.6%)

Unknown

5

(9.6%)

Subtype, N (%)

Sézary syndrome

26

(50.0%)

Mycosis fungoides

19

(36.5%)

Other

7 (13.5%)

Lymph node involvement at diagnosis, N (%)

17

(32.7%)

Extent of body surface area covered with

77.5 (25.0 to 90.0)

plaque/patches at diagnosis (%), median (Q1-Q3)

Q1, first quartile; Q3, third quartile SD, standard deviation

Table 2. Response Characteristics

N = 52

n (%)

At least 50% reduction in BSA affected, N (%)

19 (36.5%)

Time to response (months), median (Q1-Q3)

6.5 (2.9 to 9.6)

Appearance of new skin lesions,

13 (25.0%)

N (%)

Time to appearance of new skin lesions (months),

5.9 (3.6 to 10.1)

median (Q1-Q3)

BSA, body surface area; Q1, first quartile; Q3, third quartile

RESULTS (CONTINUED)

Figure 1. Proportion of Patients with Improvement in CGI-I Score

CONCLUSIONS

  • This retrospective observational study describes patient characteristics and clinical outcomes among CTCL-diagnosed patients initiating therapy with ECP.
  • Despite the population treated with ECP in real-world practice being older and having more advanced-stage disease compared to recent clinical trials, overall response rate was comparable.3-4

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This study was funded by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

REFERENCES

  1. Knobler R, Berlin G, Calzavara-Pinton P, et al. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2014;28 Suppl 1:1-37.
  2. Oliven A, Shechter Y. Blood Rev. 2001;15(2):103-108.
  3. Kodadoust MS, Rook AH, Porcu P, et al. J Clin Oncol 2020;38:20-28.
  4. Kim YH, Bagot M, Pinter-Brown L, et al. Lancet Oncol 2018;19:1192-1204.
  5. Olsen EA, Whittaker S, Kim YH, et al. J Clin Oncol 2011;29:2598-2607.

Disclaimer

Mallinckrodt plc published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 13:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
