Mallinckrodt : ASH 2021 ECP Poster Presentation

INTRODUCTION
Extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) is an immunomodulatory therapy that has been used in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) for over 30 years. 1,2
Clinical trials of newer agents for the treatment of CTCL have shown overall response rates of approximately 30% in heterogeneous patient populations. 3-4
AIM
The objective of this study was to assess the effectiveness of ECP in the treatment of CTCL patients in real-world clinical practice.
METHODS
Study Design
This was a retrospective, observational study using medical chart data extracted by physician investigators at 5 clinical sites in the United States.
Data from CTCL diagnosis to 18 months post- initiation of ECP were uploaded to an electronic case report form.
The study was granted a waiver for ethics review by the WCG Institutional Review Board (IRB), and when required, by the local IRB at each site.
Study Patients
Patients with a confirmed diagnosis of CTCL who initiated ECP between January 1, 2017, and February 28, 2019
Patients must have initiated ECP at age ≥18 years with no ECP treatment received within the year prior to data collection
Received at least 3 months of ECP treatment, and have response data available in the patient chart
METHODS (CONTINUED)
Study Outcomes
Body surface area (BSA) affected
Appearance of new skin lesions
Physician-ratedClinical Global Impression- Improvement (CGI-I) scores
Overall response to ECP was defined as >50% reduction in BSA affected at any point during the follow-up period, consisting of the time from ECP initiation through the time of data collection. 5
Statistical Analysis
Summary statistics were used to describe patient characteristics and clinical outcomes.
RESULTS
Patient Characteristics (Table 1)
A total of 52 patients diagnosed with CTCL and initiating ECP were included.
Half of the study patients were female; median age at ECP initiation was 69 years; most (84.6%) were Caucasian and 53.8% had Medicare coverage.
Most patients were diagnosed with Sézary syndrome (50%) or mycosis fungoides (36.5%).
Median BSA involvement with plaques/patches at diagnosis was 77.5%.
Clinical Outcomes
Overall response rate was (36.5%) (Table 2).
Median time to response was 6.5 months.
Among those with available data, the percentage of patients rated as improved (minimally, much, or very much) on the CGI-I improved from 52.9% at 3 months to 80% at 18 months (Figure 1).
RESULTS (CONTINUED)
Table 1. Patient Demographics and Clinical Characteristics
N = 52
n (%)
Male, N (%)
26 (50.0%)
Current age (years), mean (SD)
69.35 (13.88)
Race, N (%)
White/Caucasian
44 (84.6%)
Black/African
7 (13.5%)
Unknown/Not documented
1 (1.9%)
Body mass index, mean (SD)
28.2 (6.1)
Charlson comorbidity index, N (%)
0
41 (78.8%)
≥1
11 (21.2%)
Disease stage at diagnosis, N (%)
IA
3
(5.8%)
IB
11 (21.2%)
IIA
2
(3.8%)
IIB
2
(3.8%)
III
8 (15.4%)
IVA
16
(30.8%)
IVB
5
(9.6%)
Unknown
5
(9.6%)
Subtype, N (%)
Sézary syndrome
26
(50.0%)
Mycosis fungoides
19
(36.5%)
Other
7 (13.5%)
Lymph node involvement at diagnosis, N (%)
17
(32.7%)
Extent of body surface area covered with
77.5 (25.0 to 90.0)
plaque/patches at diagnosis (%), median (Q1-Q3)
Q1, first quartile; Q3, third quartile SD, standard deviation
Table 2. Response Characteristics
N = 52
n (%)
At least 50% reduction in BSA affected, N (%)
19 (36.5%)
Time to response (months), median (Q1-Q3)
6.5 (2.9 to 9.6)
Appearance of new skin lesions,
13 (25.0%)
N (%)
Time to appearance of new skin lesions (months),
5.9 (3.6 to 10.1)
median (Q1-Q3)
BSA, body surface area; Q1, first quartile; Q3, third quartile
RESULTS (CONTINUED)
Figure 1. Proportion of Patients with Improvement in CGI-I Score
CONCLUSIONS
This retrospective observational study describes patient characteristics and clinical outcomes among CTCL-diagnosed patients initiating therapy with ECP.
Despite the population treated with ECP in real-world practice being older and having more advanced-stage disease compared to recent clinical trials, overall response rate was comparable. 3-4
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
This study was funded by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
