Mallinckrodt : Term Sheet - Form 8-K

Term Sheet

Set forth below is a summary of the principal terms (the " Term Sheet ") of the New Term Loan Facility (as defined in the Plan of Reorganization (as defined below)). This Term Sheet is non-binding and does not constitute a commitment by any persons to make any loans, purchase any notes or take any action of any kind. No person shall have any liability or obligation to any other person arising out of this Term Sheet unless and until definitive agreements setting forth these terms and such other terms (the " Note Documents ") as the persons who are party thereto may agree have been executed and delivered by the parties.

The " Plan of Reorganization " shall mean the Fourth Amended Plan of Reorganization (With Technical Modifications) of Mallinckrodt plc and its Debtor Affiliates under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code [Docket No. 6510] (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, including by the Confirmation Order (as defined below), and together with all exhibits and schedules thereto), as confirmed by the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, and Order Confirming Fourth Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization (With Technical Modifications) of Mallinckrodt plc and Its Debtor Affiliates Under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code [Docket No. 6660] (the " Confirmation Order ") entered by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on March 2, 2022.