Mallinckrodt : Acthar Gel Phase 4 Keratitis ARVO Poster

Safety was assessed via

Ora Calibra™ Corneal and Conjunctival Staining Scales using fluorescein and lissamine green

Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life (IDEEL) questionnaire

The following efficacy assessments were conducted at baseline and throughout the study

Patients or their caregivers administered 80 U of RCI twice weekly for 12 weeks followed by a tapering period of 4 weeks

Adults with severe noninfectious keratitis that did not improve after treatment with topical cyclosporin, lifitegrast, or any immunosuppressant were enrolled in the study

RCI is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of severe acute and chronic allergic and inflammatory processes involving the eye and its adnexa, including keratitis

RCI engages all 5 melanocortin receptors on immune cells and tissues throughout the body and has demonstrated direct immunomodulatory and indirect

RCI is a naturally sourced complex mixture of adrenocorticotropic hormone analogs and other pituitary peptides

However, few treatment options are available for advanced noninfectious keratitis that has not improved after treatment with

Noninfectious keratitis is commonly treated with lubricants, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants

If untreated, keratitis can lead to permanent corneal damage

Keratitis is a painful inflammation of the cornea and is a significant cause of ocular morbidity

At week 12 after RCI initiation, 50.0% (95% CI

At baseline, the mean (SD) IDEEL symptom bother score in the mITT population was 65.4 (15.5)

All patients had keratitis in both eyes; the mean (SD) and median durations of keratitis for all patients were 4.4 (5.4) and 2.6 years, respectively

Most patients were female (71.4%), White (80.0%), and not of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity (94.3%)

The mean (standard deviation [SD]) age of the mITT population (N=36) was 63.3 (10.2) years

95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated based on normal approximation

Safety endpoints were analyzed in the safety population (all patients who received ≥1 dose of

Efficacy endpoints were analyzed in the modified

Safety endpoints were the percentage of patients who experienced any TEAE or serious TEAE throughout the study period

Other efficacy endpoints included proportions of patients with ≥20%, ≥30%, and ≥50% improvement in the IDEEL symptom bother score at week 12 and change from baseline to week 12 in VAS and sums of the Corneal and Conjunctival Staining Scales

The primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients with

Abbreviations: BIW, twice weekly; IDEEL, Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life; RCI, repository corticotropin injection; SC, subcutaneously; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event; VAS, Visual Analog Scale.

The proportions of patients who experienced ≥20%, ≥30%, or ≥50% improvement in the symptom bother score at week 12 after starting RCI therapy are listed in Table 1

Table 1. Proportions of Patients Who Experienced ≥20%, ≥30%, or ≥50% Improvement in the IDEEL Symptom Bother Score

Week 12 (n=34) ≥ 20% ≥ 30% ≥ 50% % 95% CI, % % 95% CI, % % 95% CI, % Symptom bother 50.0 (33.2, 66.8) 44.1 (27.4, 60.8) 14.7 (2.8, 26.6)

Abbreviation: IDEEL, Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life.

Mean changes from baseline in the symptom bother score exceeded the minimal clinically important difference threshold at every time point (Figure 2)

Figure 2. Mean (95% CI) Change From Baseline in the IDEEL Symptom Bother Score

MCID is based on the threshold proposed by Fairchild et al.6

Abbreviations: IDEEL, Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life; MCID, minimal clinically important difference; RCI, repository corticotropin injection.

VAS

At 12 weeks after RCI initiation, all symptoms assessed by the VAS had improved from baseline (Table 2)

The most pronounced improvements were observed for eye dryness and eye discomfort

Table 2. Change From Baseline for Each Item of the

VAS

Baseline (n=29) Week 12 (n=26) Mean SD Mean SD 95% CI Eye dryness 77.6 18.2 −22.2 25.6 (−32.6, −11.8) Burning/stinging 45.3 29.1 −13.5 24.3 (−23.3, −3.7) Itching 44.1 29.5 −10.1 27.3 (−21.1, 0.9) Foreign body 50.9 27.8 −17.7 22.5 (−26.7, −8.6) sensation Eye discomfort 71.3 20.3 −23.9 25.4 (−34.2, −13.7) Photophobia 57.0 25.7 −19.5 26.5 (−30.2, −8.8) Pain 34.5 23.3 −15.0 20.2 (−23.1, −6.9)

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation; VAS, Visual Analog Scale.

Corneal and Conjunctival Staining Scales

At baseline, the mean (SD) fluorescein corneal sum in the mITT population was 5.3 (0.9)

Improvements from baseline were observed as early as week 4 after initiation of RCI treatment

(−1.0 [1.5]; 95% CI [−1.5, −0.4]) and were sustained



through week 12 (−1.1 [1.4]; 95% CI [−1.6, −0.6])