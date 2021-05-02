Mallinckrodt : Acthar Gel Phase 4 Keratitis ARVO Poster
05/02/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Results From a Multicenter, Open-label, Phase 4 Study of Repository Corticotropin Injection in Patients With
Treatment-resistant Severe Noninfectious Keratitis
Joseph Grieco, PhD1; Eugene McLaurin, MD2; George Ousler3; Jingyu Liu1; R. Oktay Kacmaz, MD, MPH1; David Wirta, MD4
1Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Hampton, New Jersey; 2Total Eye Care, P.A., Memphis, Tennessee; 3Ora, Andover, Massachusetts; 4Eye Research Foundation, Newport Beach, California
Introduction
Background
Keratitis is a painful inflammation of the cornea and is a significant cause of ocular morbidity1,2
If untreated, keratitis can lead to permanent corneal damage3
Noninfectious keratitis is commonly treated with lubricants, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants
However, few treatment options are available for advanced noninfectious keratitis that has not improved after treatment with standard-of-care therapies
Repository Corticotropin Injection (RCI)
RCI is a naturally sourced complex mixture of adrenocorticotropic hormone analogs and other pituitary peptides4
RCI engages all 5 melanocortin receptors on immune cells and tissues throughout the body and has demonstrated direct immunomodulatory and indirect anti-inflammatory effects5
RCI is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of severe acute and chronic allergic and inflammatory processes involving the eye and its adnexa, including keratitis4
Objective
This multicenter, open-label, phase 4 study evaluated the efficacy and safety of RCI for the treatment of refractory severe noninfectious keratitis that did not improve after treatment with first-line therapies (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04169061)
Methods
Study Design and Data Collection
Adults with severe noninfectious keratitis that did not improve after treatment with topical cyclosporin, lifitegrast, or any immunosuppressant were enrolled in the study
Patients or their caregivers administered 80 U of RCI twice weekly for 12 weeks followed by a tapering period of 4 weeks(Figure 1)
The following efficacy assessments were conducted at baseline and throughout the study(Figure 1):
Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life (IDEEL) questionnaire
Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for Eye Dryness
Ora Calibra™ Corneal and Conjunctival Staining Scales using fluorescein and lissamine green
Safety was assessed via treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and serious TEAEs collected throughout the study (Figure 1)
Figure 1. Study Design and Data Collection
Abbreviations: BIW, twice weekly; IDEEL, Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life; RCI, repository corticotropin injection; SC, subcutaneously; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event; VAS, Visual Analog Scale.
Outcomes
The primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients with ≥12-point improvement in the IDEEL symptom bother score at week 12
Other efficacy endpoints included proportions of patients with ≥20%, ≥30%, and ≥50% improvement in the IDEEL symptom bother score at week 12 and change from baseline to week 12 in VAS and sums of the Corneal and Conjunctival Staining Scales
Safety endpoints were the percentage of patients who experienced any TEAE or serious TEAE throughout the study period
Statistical Analyses
Efficacy endpoints were analyzed in the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population (all patients who received ≥1 dose of RCI and contributed any postbaseline efficacy data)
Safety endpoints were analyzed in the safety population (all patients who received ≥1 dose of
RCI)
95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated based on normal approximation
Results
Demographics
The mean (standard deviation [SD]) age of the mITT population (N=36) was 63.3 (10.2) years
Most patients were female (71.4%), White (80.0%), and not of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity (94.3%)
All patients had keratitis in both eyes; the mean (SD) and median durations of keratitis for all patients were 4.4 (5.4) and 2.6 years, respectively
IDEEL Symptom Bother Module
At baseline, the mean (SD) IDEEL symptom bother score in the mITT population was 65.4 (15.5)
At week 12 after RCI initiation, 50.0% (95% CI
[33.2%, 66.8%]) of patients had a ≥12-point improvement
52.9% (95% CI [36.2%, 69.7%]) had a ≥12-point improvement as early as week 2
The proportions of patients who experienced ≥20%, ≥30%, or ≥50% improvement in the symptom bother score at week 12 after starting RCI therapy are listed in Table 1
Table 1. Proportions of Patients Who Experienced ≥20%, ≥30%, or ≥50% Improvement in the IDEEL Symptom Bother Score
Week 12 (n=34)
≥ 20%
≥ 30%
≥ 50%
%
95% CI, %
%
95% CI, %
%
95% CI, %
Symptom bother
50.0
(33.2, 66.8)
44.1
(27.4, 60.8)
14.7
(2.8,
26.6)
Abbreviation: IDEEL, Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life.
Mean changes from baseline in the symptom bother score exceeded the minimal clinically important difference threshold at every time point (Figure 2)
Figure 2. Mean (95% CI) Change From Baseline in the IDEEL Symptom Bother Score
0
elin se
-5
tn
-1 0
M C ID = 1 2
em
ab
ev or
mfro
-1 5
pIm
eg n
-2 0
ah C
-2 5
-3 0
B a se lin e
W e e k 2
W e e k 4
W e e k 6
W e e k 1 2
R C I, n
3 4
2 9
3 2
3 0
2 9
MCID is based on the threshold proposed by Fairchild et al.6
Abbreviations: IDEEL, Impact of Dry Eye on Everyday Life; MCID, minimal clinically important difference; RCI, repository corticotropin injection.
VAS
At 12 weeks after RCI initiation, all symptoms assessed by the VAS had improved from baseline (Table 2)
The most pronounced improvements were observed for eye dryness and eye discomfort
Table 2. Change From Baseline for Each Item of the
VAS
Baseline (n=29)
Week 12 (n=26)
Mean
SD
Mean
SD
95% CI
Eye dryness
77.6
18.2
−22.2
25.6
(−32.6, −11.8)
Burning/stinging
45.3
29.1
−13.5
24.3
(−23.3, −3.7)
Itching
44.1
29.5
−10.1
27.3
(−21.1, 0.9)
Foreign body
50.9
27.8
−17.7
22.5
(−26.7, −8.6)
sensation
Eye discomfort
71.3
20.3
−23.9
25.4
(−34.2, −13.7)
Photophobia
57.0
25.7
−19.5
26.5
(−30.2, −8.8)
Pain
34.5
23.3
−15.0
20.2
(−23.1, −6.9)
Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation; VAS, Visual Analog Scale.
Corneal and Conjunctival Staining Scales
At baseline, the mean (SD) fluorescein corneal sum in the mITT population was 5.3 (0.9)
Improvements from baseline were observed as early as week 4 after initiation of RCI treatment
(−1.0 [1.5]; 95% CI [−1.5, −0.4]) and were sustained
through week 12 (−1.1 [1.4]; 95% CI [−1.6, −0.6])
At baseline, the mean (SD) lissamine green conjunctival sum in the mITT population was 3.5 (1.3)
Improvements from baseline were observed as early as week 4 after initiation of RCI treatment (−0.6 [0.9]; 95% CI [−0.9, −0.2]) and were sustained through week 12 (−0.7 [1.4]; 95% CI [−1.2, −0.2])
Safety
Of patients in the safety population (N=36), 33.3% experienced ≥1 TEAE after initiation of RCI treatment; most TEAEs were single incidences (Table 3)
No increase in intraocular pressure was observed
One serious TEAE of intentional overdose was reported but was not related to RCI treatment
Table 3. Safety Results
Safety populationa (N=36)
TEAEs, No. (%)
Hypertension
2 (5.6)
Abdominal pain
1 (2.8)
Ankle fracture
1 (2.8)
Blurred vision
1 (2.8)
Double vision
1 (2.8)
Fever
1 (2.8)
Increased viscosity of upper respiratory secretions
Results of this open-label study showed that 80 U of RCI twice weekly for 12 weeks was associated with rapid and sustained improvements in the symptoms of persistent severe noninfectious keratitis that had previously not responded to standard-of-care therapies
No new safety signals for RCI were identified
These results support the utility of RCI as a safe and effective treatment option for refractory severe noninfectious keratitis
References
Singh P, et al.StatPearls [Internet]. 2020.
Sharma S.Biosci Rep. 2001;21(4):419-44.
Dargin JM, et al.Emerg Med Clin North Am. 2008;26(1):199-216.