Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mallinckrodt securities between June 17, 2022 and June 14, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mnk.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mallinckrodt had overstated its financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; (2) accordingly, the Company overstated its ability to timely make one or more payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement; (3) all the foregoing negatively impacted Mallinckrodt’s ability and/or willingness to timely meet interest payment obligations on certain bonds; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was at an increased risk of having to again file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mnk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mallinckrodt you have until September 5, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712686873/en/