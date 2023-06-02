Drugmaker Mallinckrodt may file for bankruptcy again -WSJ

June 2 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt
Plc is considering options including filing for
bankruptcy again as a $200 million opioid settlement payment is
due within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday
citing people familiar with the matter.
The drugmaker is required to make the payment to an
opioid-victims compensation trust by mid-June as part of its
chapter 11 exit plan, the newspaper said.
Mallinckrodt did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment outside office hours.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection nearly three
years ago. It reached a $1.7 billion nationwide settlement as
part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan and emerged from
Chapter 11 last year.
Shares of Mallinckrodt closed 5.4% lower at $2.45 apiece on
Friday. The stock has plunged 68% so far this year.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)