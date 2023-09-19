Health-care companies were more or less flat as traders sought out sectors less susceptible to fears about interest rates and inflation.

Drug maker Mallinckrodt, one of America's largest producers of prescription opioids, is in talks with its major investors about selling its opioid operations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Alphabet's DeepMind Technologies artificial intelligence program is helping doctors examine the implications of tiny variations in genetic structure.

American Physician Partners has filed for bankruptcy a few months after ending its relationships with 150 hospitals and emergency departments in 15 states, becoming at least the second investor-backed hospital staffing business seeking protection from creditors this year.

