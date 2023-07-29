NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") (NYSE: MNK) and reminds investors of the September 5, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Mallinckrodt stock or options between June 17, 2022 and June 14, 2023and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MNK.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Mallinckrodt develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies, including certain opioid products, in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

In October 2020, Mallinckrodt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while agreeing to settle its alleged role in the U.S. national opioid crisis for approximately $1.7 billion (the "Opioid Settlement"). As part of its Chapter 11 exit plan, Mallinckrodt agreed to make nine payments over eight years to an opioid-victims compensation trust (the "Trust") for the Opioid Settlement. The Company made its first payment of $450 million to the Trust as it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2022. The Company's next payment of $200 million was due to the Trust in June 2023.

Despite its ongoing financial obligations to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement, since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Mallinckrodt has repeatedly assured investors of the Company's financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, as well as its overall prospects for continued financial stability and near- and long-term success.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mallinckrodt had overstated its financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; (ii) accordingly, the Company overstated its ability to timely make one or more payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement; (iii) all the foregoing negatively impacted Mallinckrodt's ability and/or willingness to timely meet interest payment obligations on certain bonds; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was at an increased risk of having to again file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 2, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mallinckrodt was again exploring bankruptcy as its next $200 million payment to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement came due.

On this news, Mallinckrodt's ordinary share price fell $0.98 per share, or 40%, to close at $1.47 per share on June 5, 2023, the next trading day.

On June 15, 2023, Mallinckrodt disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC") filing that it had determined not to make interest payments on two bonds due that day and may need to file for bankruptcy.

On this news, Mallinckrodt's ordinary share price fell $0.39 per share, or 30.95%, to close at $0.87 per share on June 15, 2023.

On June 16, 2023, Mallinckrodt disclosed in an SEC filing that the Company and the Trust had agreed to extend the deadline for the Company's $200 million payment to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023, while reiterating that the Company may need to file for bankruptcy.

Then, on June 23, 2023, Mallinckrodt disclosed in an SEC filing that the Company and the Trust had again agreed to extend the deadline for the Company's $200 million payment to the Trust from June 23, 2023 to June 30, 2023, while reiterating that the Company may still need to file for bankruptcy.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Mallinckrodt's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-shareholder-notice-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-in-mallinckrodt-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301888400.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP