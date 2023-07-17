By Ben Glickman

Mallinckrodt said Monday it had entered forbearance agreements with lenders, giving the company roughly a month to pay missed interest payments.

The pharmaceutical company said it had pushed back a $200 million payment to a compensation trust for opioid victims to Aug. 15, after previously delaying the payment week-by-week from June.

The company's forbearance agreements with creditors gives Mallinckrodt until Aug. 15 to make interest payments it missed last month. Certain holders of the company's bonds, in exchange, agree not to exercise rights in the event of the company's default until that date.

Mallinckrodt exited bankruptcy in 2022 and agreed to immediately pay a lump sum of $450 million of a $1.7 billion settlement related to its role in the opioid crisis. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the company was attempting to renegotiate the $1.2 billion in payments it still owes under the settlement to between $200 million and $300 million.

