Mallinckrodt plc(OTCPK:MNKT.Q) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company operates in two reportable segments: Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The Specialty Brands includes specialty pharmaceutical brands. The Specialty Generics includes niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Specialty Generics segment is focused on providing its customers with specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics, cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its product portfolio includes Acthar Gel, INOmax, Therakos photopheresis, StrataGraft, Terlivaz, and Amitiza.

Sector Pharmaceuticals