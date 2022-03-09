Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPT   CY0005010612

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO. LTD

(MPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : ANNOUNCEMENT

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS

GROUP

8 March 2021

Re:

New Company CFO

Contact Person with the Company's Shareholders

Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance Officer

Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co Ltd wishes to inform investors that Mrs. Niki Hadjigeorgiou will take up the post of Company CFO, in replacement of Mr. Demos Hapeshis, who has retired.

Mrs. Niki Hadjigeorgiou has also been appointed contact person with the Company's shareholders and has assumed her duties with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors has also appointed Mrs. Niki Hadjigeorgiou Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance Officer, in charge of monitoring the implementation of the Code, in cooperation with the Audit Committee.

MPT Secretarial Ltd

Secretary

Disclaimer

Mallouppas & Papacostas pcl published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
