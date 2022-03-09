Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : ANNOUNCEMENT

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS

GROUP

8 March 2021

Re: New Company CFO Contact Person with the Company's Shareholders Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance Officer

Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co Ltd wishes to inform investors that Mrs. Niki Hadjigeorgiou will take up the post of Company CFO, in replacement of Mr. Demos Hapeshis, who has retired.

Mrs. Niki Hadjigeorgiou has also been appointed contact person with the Company's shareholders and has assumed her duties with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors has also appointed Mrs. Niki Hadjigeorgiou Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance Officer, in charge of monitoring the implementation of the Code, in cooperation with the Audit Committee.

MPT Secretarial Ltd

Secretary