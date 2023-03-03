Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : ANNOUNCEMENT

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS |GROUP| ANNOUNCEMENT Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co Ltd wishes to inform investors that PricewaterhouseCoopers, which was appointed as the Company' auditor by the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022, resigned with effect from 9/01/2023, further to a relevant letter dated 9/01/2023. In view of the extraordinary vacancy of the position of Company auditor, the Company's Board of Directors, at an extraordinary meeting held on 24/02/2023, appointed the audit firm Ernst & Young Cyprus Ltd as its auditor until the Company's next Annual General Meeting. By order of the Board of Directors MPT Secretarial Services Ltd

THE CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE LAW OF 2007 Notification of appointment, resignation, or movement to the position of President or member of Board of Directors, the General Manager, the Financial Controller, the Auditor, or Head of Accounting Department according to Article 135 (2) Name of Issuer: Malloupas & Papacostas Public Co Ltd Submitted by: MPT Secretarial Services Ltd Address: 21 Academias Ave., KEMA Building, 2107 Aglantzia, Nicosia To the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council Name Position Date of Resignation INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW OFFICER Name Position of Member - Independence Profession Date of Appointment (e.g. Member, Non Executive - Independent) Ernst & Young External Auditors Auditors 24/2/2023