    MPT   CY0005010612

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO. LTD

(MPT)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-01
0.2600 EUR    0.00%
Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : Announcement
PU
2022Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : Announcement
PU
2022Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co. Ltd Announces Interim Dividend, Payable by 30 December 2022
CI
Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : ANNOUNCEMENT

03/03/2023 | 10:10am EST
MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS

|GROUP|

ANNOUNCEMENT

Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co Ltd wishes to inform investors that PricewaterhouseCoopers, which was appointed as the Company' auditor by the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022, resigned with effect from 9/01/2023, further to a relevant letter dated 9/01/2023.

In view of the extraordinary vacancy of the position of Company auditor, the Company's Board of Directors, at an extraordinary meeting held on 24/02/2023, appointed the audit firm Ernst & Young Cyprus Ltd as its auditor until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors

MPT Secretarial Services Ltd

THE CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE LAW OF 2007

Notification of appointment, resignation, or movement to the position of President or member of Board of Directors, the General Manager, the Financial Controller, the Auditor, or Head of Accounting Department according to Article 135 (2)

Name of Issuer:

Malloupas & Papacostas Public Co Ltd

Submitted by:

MPT Secretarial Services Ltd

Address:

21 Academias Ave., KEMA Building, 2107 Aglantzia, Nicosia

To the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council

Name

Position

Date of Resignation

INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW OFFICER

Name

Position of Member - Independence

Profession

Date of

Appointment

(e.g. Member, Non Executive - Independent)

Ernst & Young

External Auditors

Auditors

24/2/2023

SECURITIES OWNED DIRECTLY

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES

NUMBER OF SECURITIES

SECURITIES OWNED THROUGH ASSOCIATED PERSONS [Article 137(4)]

NAME

RELATION

DESCRIPTION OF

NUMBER OF

SECURITIES

SECURITIES

MPT Secretarial Services Ltd

24/02/2023

Signature

Date

Note: (1) This statement should be announced to the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council at 71-73 Lordou Vironos Avenue, 1096 Nicosia, P.O. Box 25427, 1309 Nicosia, CYPRUS, Τel +357-22-712300 Fax +357- 22-570308e-mail: info@cse.com. cy, within 24 hrs and 1 hr before the commencement of the next trading session from the day it was decided the resignation or the appointment according to Article 135(2) of the Law of 2007. According to Article 137(4) of the Law of 2007, associated persons are considered (a) the spouse and blood relatives up to the first degree, (b) companies in which any of the persons referred to Article 135(2) hold either directly or indirectly at least 20% of the voting rights.

Mallouppas & Papacostas pcl published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
