  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPT   CY0005010612

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO. LTD

(MPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE SUBMISSION OF A TAKEOVER BID TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO LIMITED FROM MESSRS. POLYS MALLOUPPAS AND ANDREAS MALLOUPPAS

04/05/2022 | 04:28am EDT
SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE SUBMISSION

OF A TAKEOVER BID TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO LIMITED

FROM MESSRS. POLYS MALLOUPPAS AND ANDREAS MALLOUPPAS

Further to the announcement of Messrs. Polys Mallouppas and Andreas Mallouppas (the "Offerors") on 24 March 2022 in relation to the submission of a mandatory takeover bid ("Takeover Bid") to the shareholders of Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co Limited ("MPT", "Mallouppas & Papacostas", "Offeree Company") for the acquisition of up to 100% of the issued share capital of Mallouppas & Papacostas, the Offerors wish to clarify the following:

On 24 March 2022, the persons who as per the Takeover Bids Law of 2007,

L.41(I)/2007 as amended (the "Law") are acting in concert with the Offerors hold 5.396.775 ordinary shares of MPT of nominal value €0,34 each (the "Shares"). To this end, the percentage held by the Offerors and the persons who as per the Law are acting in concert with the Offerors, amounts to 24.705.672 Shares representing 57,17% of the total issued share capital of Mallouppas & Papacostas.

Pursuant to Article 10(1) of the Law the criteria for the success of the Takeover Bid are met as the Offerors, with the persons who as per the relevant Law are acting in concert with them, indirectly hold more than 50% of the voting rights of the Offeree Company. To this end, the Takeover Bid is subject to the condition that the required approvals are obtained by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission as provided by the Law.

This announcement is sent to CySEC, the CSE and the Board of Directors of the Offeree Company.

Nicosia

5 April 2022

Disclaimer

Mallouppas & Papacostas pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 37,0 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net income 2020 0,75 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net Debt 2020 22,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,94 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,6%
Chart MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas Mallouppas Managing Director & Executive Director
Demos Hapeshis Chief Financial Officer
Polys Mallouppas Executive Chairman
Yiannis Antoniades Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Vangelis Sykopetritis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO. LTD-2.54%11
KERING-17.15%78 461
INDITEX-30.32%69 085
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.65%51 800
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.71%31 794
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.67%23 080