Mallouppas & Papacostas Public : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE SUBMISSION OF A TAKEOVER BID TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO LIMITED FROM MESSRS. POLYS MALLOUPPAS AND ANDREAS MALLOUPPAS

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE SUBMISSION

OF A TAKEOVER BID TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

MALLOUPPAS & PAPACOSTAS PUBLIC CO LIMITED

FROM MESSRS. POLYS MALLOUPPAS AND ANDREAS MALLOUPPAS

Further to the announcement of Messrs. Polys Mallouppas and Andreas Mallouppas (the "Offerors") on 24 March 2022 in relation to the submission of a mandatory takeover bid ("Takeover Bid") to the shareholders of Mallouppas & Papacostas Public Co Limited ("MPT", "Mallouppas & Papacostas", "Offeree Company") for the acquisition of up to 100% of the issued share capital of Mallouppas & Papacostas, the Offerors wish to clarify the following:

➢ On 24 March 2022, the persons who as per the Takeover Bids Law of 2007,

L.41(I)/2007 as amended (the "Law") are acting in concert with the Offerors hold 5.396.775 ordinary shares of MPT of nominal value €0,34 each (the "Shares"). To this end, the percentage held by the Offerors and the persons who as per the Law are acting in concert with the Offerors, amounts to 24.705.672 Shares representing 57,17% of the total issued share capital of Mallouppas & Papacostas.

Pursuant to Article 10(1) of the Law the criteria for the success of the Takeover Bid are met as the Offerors, with the persons who as per the relevant Law are acting in concert with them, indirectly hold more than 50% of the voting rights of the Offeree Company. To this end, the Takeover Bid is subject to the condition that the required approvals are obtained by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission as provided by the Law.

This announcement is sent to CySEC, the CSE and the Board of Directors of the Offeree Company.

Nicosia

5 April 2022