Dec, 2021 Holiday Travel Takes Off At Malta Airport: What Can Passengers Expect?

Passenger movements expected to peak on the 27th of December

Travelling guests advised to arrive at the airport 2.5 hour prior to flight departure

Free gift wrapping and performances by local artists at Departures

Holiday travel has taken off at Malta International Airport, and as people return home from near and far to reunite with their loved ones over the next two weeks, the airport team is all set to give departing guests a festive send-off and arriving guests a warm welcome to the Maltese islands. The busiest day of the month is expected to be Monday 27th December, when the highest volume of passenger traffic will be travelling through the airport.

In the days leading up to their departure, passengers are advised to familiarise themselves with the travel restrictions at their destination by visiting www.maltairport.com/covid19/departure and to prepare any health documentation which is required for entry into the country. Given that all documents must be vetted at the check-in counters before proceeding to the security screening area, it is recommended that passengers arrive at the airport at least 2.5 hours prior to their flight's scheduled time of departure.

Festive surprises await inside the Departures Hall, so passengers looking to breeze through the airport's security checkpoint are reminded to avoid carrying any liquids exceeding 100ml carried inside their hand luggage, as these may be confiscated, as well as to avoid gift wrapping goodies which may be opened and screened by security officials. Instead, passengers may get their Christmas gifts, and any other last-minute purchases made at the airport's outlets, wrapped for free at the gift-wrapping station just outside the DUFRY outlet. Local artists will also be performing at Hard Rock Café and Relish every day of the week excluding Tuesdays and Thursdays until the 31st of December, while a polaroid photographer will be roaming the area to capture special airport moments.

Once travellers arrive safely at their destination, they are invited to participate in Malta International Airport's Secret Passenger Programme, which offers travelling guests a platform where they can rate their airport experience and provide feedback or suggestions for further improvement.

The airport is also looking forward to welcoming visitors to its newly re-opened Observation Deck on Level 3, where a Christmas crib hand-crafted by a member of the airport team has also been put on display, and is offering all visitors two hours of free parking at the main car park.

Whilst urging all visiting and travelling guests to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines throughout their airport journey, Malta International Airport would like to wish one and all a safe festive season filled with cheer and delight.

Published on: 24.12.2021

