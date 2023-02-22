Malta International Airport p l c : Announces the Approval of the Financial Statements 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Announces the approval of the Group's Financial Statements

for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Date of Announcement 22 February 2023 Reference 382/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

The Board of Directors of Malta International Airport plc held a meeting on the 22nd of February 2023, during which they approved the Group's financial results for the year ended on 31st December 2022 and discussed other matters.

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2022

Malta International Airport plc is pleased to announce that the Group's net profit, exclusive of a tax credit used by the Company in 2022, amounted to €26.9 million compared to a net profit of €7.0 million reported in 2021. With the €12 million tax credit awarded to the Company for the losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's net profit reached €38.9 million.

The total revenue generated in 2022 amounted to €88 million, with the aviation segment contributing

66.3 per cent of this total and the non-aviation segment contributing 33.7 per cent. The aviation segment grew by 110 per cent over the previous year on the back of a strong recovery of 80 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger numbers, while the non-aviation segment registered a more modest increase of 51.3 per cent.

Additionally, the Group's robust financial health was reflected through an increase of 128 per cent in the Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) which reached €54.9 million together with an improvement of 11.6 percentage points in the EBITDA margin, which stood at 62.4 per cent.

The Group's approved financial statements can be viewed at this link: www.maltairport.com/corporate/investors/financial-results/. Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.