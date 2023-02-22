Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Malta International Airport p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
5.650 EUR    0.00%
10:37aMalta International Airport P L C : Announces the Approval of the Financial Statements 2022
PU
02/15Malta Adopts First Civil Aviation National Policy
AQ
02/14Malta International Airport P L C : traffic for January nears 380,000 passenger movements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malta International Airport p l c : Announces the Approval of the Financial Statements 2022

02/22/2023 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Announces the approval of the Group's Financial Statements

for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Date of Announcement

22 February 2023

Reference

382/2023

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of Malta International Airport plc held a meeting on the 22nd of February 2023, during which they approved the Group's financial results for the year ended on 31st December 2022 and discussed other matters.

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2022

Malta International Airport plc is pleased to announce that the Group's net profit, exclusive of a tax credit used by the Company in 2022, amounted to €26.9 million compared to a net profit of €7.0 million reported in 2021. With the €12 million tax credit awarded to the Company for the losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's net profit reached €38.9 million.

The total revenue generated in 2022 amounted to €88 million, with the aviation segment contributing

66.3 per cent of this total and the non-aviation segment contributing 33.7 per cent. The aviation segment grew by 110 per cent over the previous year on the back of a strong recovery of 80 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger numbers, while the non-aviation segment registered a more modest increase of 51.3 per cent.

Additionally, the Group's robust financial health was reflected through an increase of 128 per cent in the Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) which reached €54.9 million together with an improvement of 11.6 percentage points in the EBITDA margin, which stood at 62.4 per cent.

The Group's approved financial statements can be viewed at this link: www.maltairport.com/corporate/investors/financial-results/. Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

PROPOSAL FOR THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND

Having considered the Group's solid financial performance for 2022, the Board of Directors is recommending the payment of a final net dividend of €0.12 per share (Gross EUR 0.1846) on all shares settled as at close of business on the 10th of April 2023, which dividend shall not be paid later than the 26th of May 2023.

OTHER MATTERS

The Board of Directors also scheduled the Annual General Meeting of the Company for Wednesday, the 10th of May, 2023. Shareholders on the register of members at the Central Securities Depository as at close of business on the 10th of April 2023 shall be eligible to receive notice, attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.

The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most r ecent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collabor ations and initiatives.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholde rs being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.
10:37aMalta International Airport P L C : Announces the Approval of the Financial Statements 202..
PU
02/15Malta Adopts First Civil Aviation National Policy
AQ
02/14Malta International Airport P L C : traffic for January nears 380,000 passenger movements
PU
02/14Malta International Airport P L C : January Traffic Results
PU
02/09Malta International Airport P L C : Announces Board Meeting to approve the Company's finan..
PU
01/27Flight KM613 Rome to Malta - 26th January 2023
AQ
01/18Malta International Airport P L C : Announces five-year investment plan
PU
01/11Malta International Airport P L C : December Traffic Results
PU
2022Air Malta clarifies situation of undelivered bags from Munich Airport
AQ
2022Air Malta initiates transition of its Ground Handling Services to an external provider
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47,4 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net income 2021 6,97 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
Net Debt 2021 20,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 764 M 816 M 816 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Malta International Airport p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Borg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karl Dandler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaus Gretzmacher Chairman
Ian Maggi Head-Innovation & Technology
Kevin Alamango Head-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.-2.59%816
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-2.67%30 157
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-3.33%4 995
FRAPORT AG28.41%4 817
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-1.53%4 444
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.56%3 737