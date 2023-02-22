Malta International Airport p l c : Announces the Approval of the Financial Statements 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
Announces the approval of the Group's Financial Statements
for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Date of Announcement
22 February 2023
Reference
382/2023
In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules
The Board of Directors of Malta International Airport plc held a meeting on the 22nd of February 2023, during which they approved the Group's financial results for the year ended on 31st December 2022 and discussed other matters.
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2022
Malta International Airport plc is pleased to announce that the Group's net profit, exclusive of a tax credit used by the Company in 2022, amounted to €26.9 million compared to a net profit of €7.0 million reported in 2021. With the €12 million tax credit awarded to the Company for the losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's net profit reached €38.9 million.
The total revenue generated in 2022 amounted to €88 million, with the aviation segment contributing
66.3 per cent of this total and the non-aviation segment contributing 33.7 per cent. The aviation segment grew by 110 per cent over the previous year on the back of a strong recovery of 80 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger numbers, while the non-aviation segment registered a more modest increase of 51.3 per cent.
Additionally, the Group's robust financial health was reflected through an increase of 128 per cent in the Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) which reached €54.9 million together with an improvement of 11.6 percentage points in the EBITDA margin, which stood at 62.4 per cent.
The Group's approved financial statements can be viewed at this link: www.maltairport.com/corporate/investors/financial-results/. Attached to this Company Announcement is the Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.
PROPOSAL FOR THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND
Having considered the Group's solid financial performance for 2022, the Board of Directors is recommending the payment of a final net dividend of €0.12 per share (Gross EUR 0.1846) on all shares settled as at close of business on the 10th of April 2023, which dividend shall not be paid later than the 26th of May 2023.
OTHER MATTERS
The Board of Directors also scheduled the Annual General Meeting of the Company for Wednesday, the 10th of May, 2023. Shareholders on the register of members at the Central Securities Depository as at close of business on the 10th of April 2023 shall be eligible to receive notice, attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.
Signed:
Louis de Gabriele
Company Secretary
About Malta International Airport
Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.
The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most r ecent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.
The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collabor ations and initiatives.
Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholde rs being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).