The board of directors of Malta International Airport plc approved the Group's financial statements for the period between January and June 2023 during a meeting held on Tuesday, 1st August 2023. The full financial statements are attached with this announcement and can also be viewed on www.maltairport.com. During the same meeting, board members also approved the appointment of two heads of department.
H1 2023 Financial Performance
The Group's revenue for the period under review registered an increase of 43.8% over 2022 to total €53.6 million. This growth was mainly driven by a record first half, during which traffic surpassed 2019 highs by 5.6% and totalled 3.43 million passengers.
While 67.9% of the total revenue stemmed from aviation-related activities, the retail and property segment generated 31.4% of this total in line with the company's revenue diversification strategy. Both segments registered growth over the previous year, with aviation revenues outperforming 2022 levels by 49.1% and retail and property revenues growing by 31.8%.
Guidance
Having taken into consideration the solid financial and traffic results for the first half as well as its expectations for the winter season, Malta International Airport has updated the guidance issued in January 2023. By the end of the year, the Company expects to have hosted 7.2 million passengers and generated revenues amounting to €113 million.
Interim Dividend
During the meeting, the board of directors also approved an interim net dividend of 0.03c per share on all shares settled at close of business on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023, which is payable by no later than Friday, 15th September 2023.
Structural Change and the Appointment of Two Heads of Department
The Company would like to announce the addition of the senior vice president designation to its leadership structure. This is envisaged to help retain talent and allow for greater depth in the Company's organisational structure as Malta International Airport eyes further growth and transformation.
Having successfully led their respective departments in the role of head for the past years, Ms Tina Lombardi (People and Strategy), Ing. Martin Dalmas (Operations and Business Continuity), Mr Ian Maggi (Innovation and Technology), Mr Patrick Murgo (Safety, Security, Fire Services & Procurement), Mr Alex Cardona (Traffic Development, Customer Services & Administration), and Ing. Kevin Alamango (Technical Services) have been promoted to senior vice president as of 1st August 2023.
The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Gayle Lynn Callus as Head of Retail and Property. Having joined Malta International Airport in 2018 and successfully occupied several roles, Mr Callus is now responsible for driving the Company's non-aviation activities, whilst leading the marketing and communications team. On the other hand, SkyParks Business Centre, which forms part of the Company's non-aviation portfolio, will fall under the direct responsibility of Chief Executive Officer Mr Alan Borg in the interim.
These changes come in the wake of the resignation and subsequent departure from the company on 31st July 2023 of the former Head of Retail and Property, Mr George Mallia.
Within the Technical Services Department, Perit Ben Farrugia has been promoted to Head of Projects. Perit Farrugia's extensive experience in the design and construction industry together with his strong leadership and vision will undoubtedly contribute to the successful completion of the Company's planned large-scale projects as part of its multi-million investment plan.
