Malta International Airport p l c : Approval by EU Commission

Malta International Airport plc welcomes the news that the European Commission has approved a €12 million Maltese aid measure to compensate Malta International Airport for the losses suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This measure aims at compensating Malta International Airport plc for the material losses suffered during the period between 21 March and 30 June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the travel ban imposed by Malta to limit the spread of the virus, which effectively closed the airport's doors to all passenger traffic, bar cargo, humanitarian and repatriation flights.

Malta International Airport registered year-on-year traffic growth in the decade leading to 2020, which culminated in a record of 7.3 million passenger movements in 2019. This figure was slashed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the airport having ended 2020 with just 1.7 million passenger movements, which is roughly equivalent to the traffic handled by the same airport in the first four months of 2019. While 2021 brought an improvement of 45.3% over 2020 traffic, passenger numbers still remained 65.2% below pre-pandemic levels.

The news of the approval of this measure comes at a time when Malta International Airport plc is witnessing encouraging signs of recovery, as it works towards recovering connectivity lost during the pandemic while simultaneously investing in infrastructural projects aimed at unlocking further commercial opportunities.