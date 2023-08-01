COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Approval of the Group's Interim Financial Results, the Payment of an Interim Dividend and the

Appointment of two heads of Department

Date of Announcement 1 August 2023 Reference 392/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

The board of directors of Malta International Airport plc approved the Group's financial statements for the period between January and June 2023 during a meeting held on Tuesday, 1st August 2023. The full financial statements are attached with this announcement and can also be viewed on www.maltairport.com. During the same meeting, board members also approved the appointment of two heads of department.

H1 2023 Financial Performance

The Group's revenue for the period under review registered an increase of 43.8% over 2022 to total €53.6 million. This growth was mainly driven by a record first half, during which traffic surpassed 2019 highs by 5.6% and totalled 3.43 million passengers.

While 67.9% of the total revenue stemmed from aviation-related activities, the retail and property segment generated 31.4% of this total in line with the company's revenue diversification strategy. Both segments registered growth over the previous year, with aviation revenues outperforming 2022 levels by 49.1% and retail and property revenues growing by 31.8%.

Guidance

Having taken into consideration the solid financial and traffic results for the first half as well as its expectations for the winter season, Malta International Airport has updated the guidance issued in January 2023. By the end of the year, the Company expects to have hosted 7.2 million passengers and generated revenues amounting to €113 million.

Interim Dividend

During the meeting, the board of directors also approved an interim net dividend of 0.03c per share on all shares settled at close of business on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023, which is payable by no later than Friday, 15th September 2023.