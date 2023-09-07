COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Malta International Airport plc (the "Company") August Traffic Results Date of Announcement 7 September 2023 Reference 394/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

Traffic through Malta International Airport continued to exhibit an upward trend in August, increasing by 6.7 per cent over 2019 to total 878,462 passenger movements.

Even though the seat capacity increased by 2.8 per cent over 2019, the seat load factor (SLF) stood at an all-time high of 91.4 per cent, reflecting very strong demand for travel as holidaymakers headed to their preferred destination.

Italy continued to lead the pack for yet another month with 244,322 passenger movements, while the United Kingdom ranked second as it continued to perform below 2019 levels.

Compared to July, Germany and France traded places, with the former market moving back to third place. The difference in traffic between Germany and France amounted to just 2,709 passenger movements.

Spain ranked fifth for the third consecutive month.

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.

The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most recent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collaborations and initiatives.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).