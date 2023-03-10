Advanced search
    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
5.650 EUR   -0.88%
10:25aMalta International Airport P L C : February Traffic Results
PU
02/22Malta International Airport p.l.c. Recommends Final Dividend
CI
02/22Malta International Airport P L C : Announces the Approval of the Financial Statements 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malta International Airport p l c : February Traffic Results

03/10/2023 | 10:25am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

February Traffic Results

Date of Announcement

10 March 2023

Reference

383/2023

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

Malta International Airport achieved further encouraging results for the winter season, with last February's traffic almost doubling over the same month in 2022 to total 379,073 passenger movements.

Despite being a short 28-day month, February's traffic was only 262 passenger movements below the traffic handled by Malta International Airport during the previous month.

February traffic peaked on the eighteenth day at 17,531 passenger movements as Carnival celebrations and the school mid-term holidays were in full swing. During Carnival weekend, an average seat load factor (SLF) of 88 per cent was registered.

On the other hand, the month's average SLF stood at 82.6 per cent, marking an increase of 6.8 per cent over the seat occupancy registered by Malta International Airport in February 2019.

February saw Italy, the United Kingdom and France hold on to the positions they had in January, while the German market moved up a place to rank fourth and Poland came in fifth.

Meanwhile Airports Council International issued January traffic results earlier this week. The airport organisation observed that, in January 2023, European traffic had come the closest to making a full recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.

The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most r ecent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collabor ations and initiatives.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholde rs being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
