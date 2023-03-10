Malta International Airport p l c : February Traffic Results

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Malta International Airport plc (the "Company") February Traffic Results Date of Announcement 10 March 2023 Reference 383/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

Malta International Airport achieved further encouraging results for the winter season, with last February's traffic almost doubling over the same month in 2022 to total 379,073 passenger movements.

Despite being a short 28-day month, February's traffic was only 262 passenger movements below the traffic handled by Malta International Airport during the previous month.

February traffic peaked on the eighteenth day at 17,531 passenger movements as Carnival celebrations and the school mid-term holidays were in full swing. During Carnival weekend, an average seat load factor (SLF) of 88 per cent was registered.

On the other hand, the month's average SLF stood at 82.6 per cent, marking an increase of 6.8 per cent over the seat occupancy registered by Malta International Airport in February 2019.

February saw Italy, the United Kingdom and France hold on to the positions they had in January, while the German market moved up a place to rank fourth and Poland came in fifth.