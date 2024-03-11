Italy retained its spot as Malta International Airport's top market, with a market share of almost 22%. The United Kingdom followed closely behind, registering a growth of 30.3% over the previous year. Germany and Poland climbed to third and fourth place respectively with a market share of almost 9% each, while Spain became the airport's fifth most popular market with a share of just over 5%.

This result was achieved in parallel with a 21.9% increase in aircraft movements, while seat capacity deployed by airlines climbed 25.3% over 2023. Seat occupancy, however, remained aligned with 2023 volumes, as load factor registered a marginal reduction of 0.1 percentage points to stand at 82.5%.

Malta International Airport welcomed a record total of 474,404 passengers in February 2024, as the airport posted a 25.1% rise in passenger traffic compared to the previous year.

Malta International Airport has now published its flight schedule for the upcoming summer season, which will introduce direct connections to Belfast, Edinburgh, Norwich, Tallinn and Basel over the coming months. Increased flight frequency is also being deployed on several routes to France, Italy and the United Kingdom, particularly during the peak months.

About Malta International Airport

As Malta's sole air terminal, Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations. In 2023, the airport welcomed 7.8 million passengers, marking a growth of 6.7% in passenger traffic over 2019.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. To uphold this reputation and to be able to cater for an ever-increasing number of passengers, the company has consistently invested in the airport campus since the airport's privatisation in 2002.

The company announced a five-year investment programme totalling €250 million in 2023, aimed at enhancing the airport's infrastructure and ensuring that Malta International Airport can seamlessly handle increasing volumes of passengers, whilst reaching its environmental targets and continuing to develop the airport campus.

Apart from these notable investments into the airport's infrastructure, Malta International Airport also invests into the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through the Malta Airport Foundation which will be celebrating its 10th year anniversary this year.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).