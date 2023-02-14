Malta International Airport p l c : January Traffic Results

While Malta International Airport was connected to 31 markets in January, Italy held on to its top spot in the market leaderboard with 85,618 passenger movements. The United Kingdom ranked second with 58,836 passenger movements, followed by France, Poland and Germany.

Almost 77 per cent of the seats available on flights operated to and from Malta International Airport were occupied during January, indicating a healthy demand for travel. However, pent-up demand is expected to start levelling off as the year wears on.

January's traffic totalled 379,335 passenger movements, marking an increase of 3.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2019. While this result constitutes a significant milestone in the airport's gradual recovery, the busiest start to the year at Malta International Airport remains January 2020 with 418,096 passenger movements.

Following several months of registering strong recovery rates, Malta International Airport's traffic surpassed 2019 passenger numbers for the first time since February 2020 last January.

The German market, which has been a laggard in terms of recovery, lost the spot it had occupied for several months prior to January to Poland. While more seat capacity was deployed on German routes, a significant difference in the seat load performance of 92 per cent for Poland and 77 per cent for Germany, resulted in the former overtaking the latter by 695 passenger movements.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.

The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most r ecent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collabor ations and initiatives.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholde rs being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).