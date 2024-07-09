Over 858,000 passengers welcomed in June

Passenger movements exceed 33,000 on busiest day of the month

Poland fastest-growing market among top five

Traffic through Malta International Airport in June rose by 13.9 per cent compared to the same month the previous year, to total 858,738 passenger movements. Airport operations peaked towards the end of the month, as 33,269 passengers travelled to or from Malta on 207 flights on the 27th of June.

Aircraft movements for the month of June were also up by 14.7 per cent, while seat capacity registered an increase of 13.5 per cent. Registering a marginal improvement of 0.3 pp over the same month in 2023, seat load factor stood at 86.6 per cent.

The top driver of passenger traffic for the month remained the Italian market, with a market share of just over 23 per cent, followed by the United Kingdom (21.0 per cent market share), Germany (8.1 per cent market share), France (7.7 per cent market share) and Poland (5.2 per cent market share).

JUNE 2024 AT A GLANCE Total Traffic 858,738 passenger movements Top Market Italy (198,455 passenger movements) Most Popular Airport London, Gatwick (50,447 passenger movements) Aircraft Movements 5,633 take-offs & landings Seat Capacity 991,771 seats Fastest-growing Market (from top 5) Poland (46.6 per cent) Cargo and Mail 1,875 tonnes Year to Date Traffic 4,065,414 passenger movements (+18.4 per cent over 2023)

PASSENGERS URGED TO PLAN THEIR JOURNEY IN ADVANCE

Malta International Airport has published a traffic pattern guidance, indicating the busiest operational times during the summer months, to enable passengers who are set to depart from the airport over the coming weeks to plan their journey in advance. The guidance was accompanied with a set of travel tips, which have been published on the airport website here, as well as signage which has been installed inside the terminal to guide guests along their journey.

Published on: 09.07.24

