Malta International Airport p l c : July Traffic Results

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Malta International Airport plc (the "Company") July Traffic Results Date of Announcement 9 August 2022 Reference 371/2022 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

JULY TRAFFIC ROUND-UP

The start of the peak summer season saw Malta International Airport register its strongest recovery to date. 689,145 passengers travelled through Malta International Airport in July, marking a recovery of 86.3 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic.

Seat capacity for the month of July was at 85 per cent of 2019 levels, while the seat load factor (SLF) increased by 1.2 per cent compared to the reference year. At 88.3 per cent, last month's seat load factor, which measures the seat occupancy on flights to and from Malta, was the highest Malta International Airport has registered in July since 2016.

TOP MARKETS

Having exceeded 2019 passenger numbers in both June and July, Italy continued to top Malta International Airport's market leaderboard, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Spain. While the Italian market grew by 3 per cent over July 2019, the French market registered a more noteworthy increase of 41 per cent compared to the same month in 2019. This growth was largely driven by the introduction of flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly by Air France and Vueling, respectively.

YEAR-TO-DATE TRAFFIC

July's results brought year-to-date traffic through Malta International Airport up to more than three million passenger movements, with this figure translating to a recovery of 75 per cent of pre- pandemic levels.