  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Malta International Airport p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
5.950 EUR    0.00%
11:29aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : July Traffic Results
PU
07/28MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : eyeing 5.4 million passengers for 2022
PU
07/27Malta International Airport p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malta International Airport p l c : July Traffic Results

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

July Traffic Results

Date of Announcement

9 August 2022

Reference

371/2022

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

JULY TRAFFIC ROUND-UP

The start of the peak summer season saw Malta International Airport register its strongest recovery to date. 689,145 passengers travelled through Malta International Airport in July, marking a recovery of 86.3 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic.

Seat capacity for the month of July was at 85 per cent of 2019 levels, while the seat load factor (SLF) increased by 1.2 per cent compared to the reference year. At 88.3 per cent, last month's seat load factor, which measures the seat occupancy on flights to and from Malta, was the highest Malta International Airport has registered in July since 2016.

TOP MARKETS

Having exceeded 2019 passenger numbers in both June and July, Italy continued to top Malta International Airport's market leaderboard, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Spain. While the Italian market grew by 3 per cent over July 2019, the French market registered a more noteworthy increase of 41 per cent compared to the same month in 2019. This growth was largely driven by the introduction of flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly by Air France and Vueling, respectively.

YEAR-TO-DATE TRAFFIC

July's results brought year-to-date traffic through Malta International Airport up to more than three million passenger movements, with this figure translating to a recovery of 75 per cent of pre- pandemic levels.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.

The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.

The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
