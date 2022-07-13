Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Malta International Airport p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
5.950 EUR   -0.83%
09:44aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : June Traffic Results
PU
06/30MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Approval by EU Commission
PU
06/13MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C : Traffic – May 2022
PU
Malta International Airport p l c : June Traffic Results

07/13/2022 | 09:44am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

June Traffic Results

Date of Announcement

13 July 2022

Reference

369/2022

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

JUNE TRAFFIC ROUND-UP

Traffic through Malta International Airport continued to exhibit an upward trend, with June passenger numbers further narrowing the gap created by the pandemic. With 603,532 passengers welcomed, marking a recovery of 83.6 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic, June has so far been the airport's busiest month since October 2019.

This result was achieved on the back of a recovery of 80.8 per cent in aircraft movements and a recovery of 82.3 per cent in seat capacity. The seat load factor (SLF) for the month of June increased by 1.4 per cent over pre-pandemic levels to stand at a healthy 85.5 per cent. A similar increase in SLF had also been registered in May 2022.

TOP MARKETS

Having registered a slight increase in market share over May 2022, Italy tightened its grip on the top spot of Malta International Airport's market leaderboard. The United Kingdom, France and Germany also retained their positions from the previous month.

On the other hand, June saw the return of Spain among the airport's top five markets following an absence of seven months, as Poland dropped to sixth place. In June, Malta International Airport welcomed the first Vueling flight from Bilbao in northern Spain, bringing the number of Spanish destinations served up to five.

YEAR-TO-DATE TRAFFIC

Year-to-date traffic is roughly equivalent to full-year traffic for 2021, which year was brought to a close with 2.5 million passenger movements. Between January and June 2022, 2.3 million passengers travelled through Malta International Airport, translating to a recovery of 72.1 per cent of the traffic handled during the first half of 2019.

Passenger Recovery

Jan to Jun

Millions

3.25

2.35

1.02

0.40

2019

2020

2021

2022

BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM FINANCIALS

Malta International Airport plc would like to announce that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 27th July to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Group's interim financial statements for the six months ended on Wednesday 30th June 2022.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.

The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.

The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 13:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
