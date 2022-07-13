Malta International Airport p l c : June Traffic Results

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
June Traffic Results
Date of Announcement
13 July 2022
Reference
369/2022
In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules
JUNE TRAFFIC ROUND-UP
Traffic through Malta International Airport continued to exhibit an upward trend, with June passenger numbers further narrowing the gap created by the pandemic. With 603,532 passengers welcomed, marking a recovery of 83.6 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic, June has so far been the airport's busiest month since October 2019.
This result was achieved on the back of a recovery of 80.8 per cent in aircraft movements and a recovery of 82.3 per cent in seat capacity. The seat load factor (SLF) for the month of June increased by 1.4 per cent over pre-pandemic levels to stand at a healthy 85.5 per cent. A similar increase in SLF had also been registered in May 2022.
TOP MARKETS
Having registered a slight increase in market share over May 2022, Italy tightened its grip on the top spot of Malta International Airport's market leaderboard. The United Kingdom, France and Germany also retained their positions from the previous month.
On the other hand, June saw the return of Spain among the airport's top five markets following an absence of seven months, as Poland dropped to sixth place. In June, Malta International Airport welcomed the first Vueling flight from Bilbao in northern Spain, bringing the number of Spanish destinations served up to five.
YEAR-TO-DATE TRAFFIC
Year-to-date traffic is roughly equivalent to full-year traffic for 2021, which year was brought to a close with 2.5 million passenger movements. Between January and June 2022, 2.3 million passengers travelled through Malta International Airport, translating to a recovery of 72.1 per cent of the traffic handled during the first half of 2019.
Passenger Recovery
Jan to Jun
2.35
1.02
0.40
BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE INTERIM FINANCIALS
Malta International Airport plc would like to announce that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 27th July to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Group's interim financial statements for the six months ended on Wednesday 30th June 2022.
Signed:
Louis de Gabriele
Company Secretary
About Malta International Airport
2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.
The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.
The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.