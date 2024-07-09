The top driver of passenger traffic for the month remained the Italian market, with a market share of just over 23 per cent, followed by the United Kingdom (21.0 per cent market share), Germany (8.1 per cent market share), France (7.7 per cent market share) and Poland (5.2 per cent market share).

Aircraft movements for the month of June were also up by 14.7 per cent, while seat capacity registered an increase of 13.5 per cent. Registering a marginal improvement of 0.3 pp over the same month in 2023, seat load factor stood at 86.6 per cent.

Traffic through Malta International Airport in June rose by 13.9 per cent compared to the same month the previous year, to total 858,738 passenger movements. Airport operations peaked towards the end of the month, as 33,269 passengers travelled to or from Malta on 207 flights on the 27th of June.

PASSENGERS URGED TO PLAN THEIR JOURNEY IN ADVANCE

Malta International Airport has published a traffic pattern guidance, indicating the busiest operational times during the summer months, to enable passengers who are set to depart from the airport over the coming weeks to plan their journey in advance. The guidance was accompanied with a set of travel tips, which have been published on the airport website here, as well as signage which has been installed inside the terminal to guide guests along their journey.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

As Malta's sole air terminal, Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations. In 2023, the airport welcomed 7.8 million passengers, marking a growth of 6.7% in passenger traffic over 2019.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. To uphold this reputation and to be able to cater for an ever-increasing number of passengers, the company has consistently invested in the airport campus since the airport's privatisation in 2002.

The company announced a five-year investment programme totalling €250 million in 2023, aimed at enhancing the airport's infrastructure and ensuring that Malta International Airport can seamlessly handle increasing volumes of passengers, whilst reaching its environmental targets and continuing to develop the airport campus.

Apart from these notable investments into the airport's infrastructure, Malta International Airport also invests into the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through the Malta Airport Foundation which will be celebrating its 10th year anniversary this year.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).