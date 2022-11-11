Malta International Airport p l c : October 2022 Traffic & Q1-Q3 2022 Financials
11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
October Traffic Results & Q1-Q3 Financials
October Traffic Results
Malta International Airport welcomed 590,278 passengers in October, recovering nearly 84 per cent of the traffic it had handled in October 2019.
The seat load factor (SLF) for the month reached 86 per cent, marking an increase of 3.7 percentage points over pre-pandemic levels. Monthly seat load factors have been on the rise, compared to the pre-pandemic reference year, since May 2022.
Italy remained Malta International Airport's top market, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. As reported by Malta International Airport in previous months, Italy, France and Poland continued to register growth over 2019 in October, while the United Kingdom and Germany continued to lag behind in their recovery.
Financial Results Q1-Q3 2022
Malta International Airport this week approved the Group's financial statements for the period between January and September 2022. The Group's revenue for the first nine months of the year totalled €66.5 million.
As seen in the Statement of Comprehensive Income (SOCI) attached with this company announcement, the Group's staff costs increased by 46.1 per cent over the same comparable period
in 2021. This increase was driven by the discontinuation of the COVID-19 Wage Supplement in May 2022, as well as the resumption of recruitment in order to be equipped for the summer operation.
Moreover, operating costs also experienced an increase as a result of Malta International Airport's busier operation and the Company's less stringent approach to cash management as it started to recover.
Malta International Airport's CAPEX for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to to €9,697,491, with the airport Food Court project and the construction of new warehousing facilities at the airport's Cargo Village being two of the major contributors to this investment amount.
Updated Guidance to the Market
In view of the cumulative effect of the increase in passenger traffic and the tax credit of €12 millionit will be benefitting from, the Company would like to revise the guidance it had issued to the market in July 2022as follows:
Guidance
Nov-22
Jul-22
Traffic:
> 5.7mn passengers
> 5.4mn passengers
Revenue:
> €85mn
> €82mn
EBITDA:
> €52mn
> €50mn
Net Profit (before tax credit):
> €25mn
> €23mn
Tax Credit:
€12mn
-
Net Profit:
> €37mn
> €23mn
CAPEX:
> €13mn
> €15mn
Statement of Comprehensive Income (SOCI)
Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)
The Group
unaudited | in EUR
Q1-Q3 2022
Q1-Q3 2021
Revenue
66,545,337
32,287,428
Staff costs
(6,709,844)
(4,593,546)
Other operating expenses
(16,090,058)
(11,866,612)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(88,962)
(60,614)
Depreciation
(8,520,255)
(8,219,268)
Release of deferred income arising on the
sale of terminal buildings and fixtures
212,702
212,702
Investment income
14,650
11,598
Finance cost
(1,596,966)
(1,585,692)
Profit / (Loss) before tax
33,766,604
6,185,996
Income tax (expense) / credit
(12,019,564)
(2,371,160)
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to
the ordinary equity holders of the Company,
net of tax
21,747,040
3,814,836
Statement of Financial Position (SOFP)
The Group
30 September 2022
31 December 2021
in EUR
unaudited
audited
Assets
Property, plant and equipment
169,573,678
169,640,302
Investment property
16,022,342
15,297,885
Other Receivables
1,915,627
1,928,319
Deferred tax assets
6,024,761
6,320,729
Non-current assets
193,536,408
193,187,235
Inventories
1,031,411
885,064
Trade and other receivables
27,655,740
15,866,734
Term deposits
17,000,000
10,500,000
Cash and short term deposits
36,692,490
22,215,002
Current assets
82,379,641
49,466,800
Total - Assets
275,916,049
242,654,035
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to ordinary equity
holders of the Company
Share capital
33,825,000
33,825,000
Retained earnings
119,688,620
97,941,580
Total - Equity
153,513,620
131,766,580
Lease liability
53,961,226
53,644,065
Deferred income
5,494,145
5,856,812
Other Payables
810,915
607,538
Provision for retirement benefit plan
3,981,489
3,954,173
Provision for MIA benefit fund
379,966
337,437
Non-current liabilities
64,627,741
64,400,025
Trade and other payables
46,219,234
43,885,907
Current tax liabilities
11,555,453
2,601,523
Current liabilities
57,774,687
46,487,430
Total - Liabilities
122,402,428
110,887,455
Total - Equity and Liabilities
275,916,049
242,654,035
Signed:
Louis de Gabriele
Company Secretary
About Malta International Airport
2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.
The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.
The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
