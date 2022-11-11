Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  Malta International Airport p.l.c.
  News
  7. Summary
    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
5.850 EUR   +0.86%
10/31Malta International Airport P L C : Oct, 2022 The Malta Airport Foundation launches six-part mini-documentary series Submerged World
PU
10/26Malta International Airport P L C : To receive 12 million in Tax Credit under the European Commission's Framework for State Aid Measures
PU
10/12Malta International Airport P L C : Traffic – September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malta International Airport p l c : October Traffic Results & Q1-Q3 Financials

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

October Traffic Results & Q1-Q3 Financials

Date of Announcement

11 November 2022

Reference

375/2022

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

October Traffic Results

Malta International Airport welcomed 590,278 passengers in October, recovering nearly 84 per cent of the traffic it had handled in October 2019.

The seat load factor (SLF) for the month reached 86 per cent, marking an increase of 3.7 percentage points over pre-pandemic levels. Monthly seat load factors have been on the rise, compared to the pre-pandemic reference year, since May 2022.

Italy remained Malta International Airport's top market, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. As reported by Malta International Airport in previous months, Italy, France and Poland continued to register growth over 2019 in October, while the United Kingdom and Germany continued to lag behind in their recovery.

Financial Results Q1-Q3 2022

Malta International Airport this week approved the Group's financial statements for the period between January and September 2022. The Group's revenue for the first nine months of the year totalled €66.5 million.

As seen in the Statement of Comprehensive Income (SOCI) attached with this company announcement, the Group's staff costs increased by 46.1 per cent over the same comparable period

in 2021. This increase was driven by the discontinuation of the COVID-19 Wage Supplement in May 2022, as well as the resumption of recruitment in order to be equipped for the summer operation.

Moreover, operating costs also experienced an increase as a result of Malta International Airport's busier operation and the Company's less stringent approach to cash management as it started to recover.

Malta International Airport's CAPEX for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to to €9,697,491, with the airport Food Court project and the construction of new warehousing facilities at the airport's Cargo Village being two of the major contributors to this investment amount.

Updated Guidance to the Market

In view of the cumulative effect of the increase in passenger traffic and the tax credit of €12 millionit will be benefitting from, the Company would like to revise the guidance it had issued to the market in July 2022as follows:

Guidance

Nov-22

Jul-22

Traffic:

> 5.7mn passengers

> 5.4mn passengers

Revenue:

> €85mn

> €82mn

EBITDA:

> €52mn

> €50mn

Net Profit (before tax credit):

> €25mn

> €23mn

Tax Credit:

€12mn

-

Net Profit:

> €37mn

> €23mn

CAPEX:

> €13mn

> €15mn

Statement of Comprehensive Income (SOCI)

Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

The Group

unaudited | in EUR

Q1-Q3 2022

Q1-Q3 2021

Revenue

66,545,337

32,287,428

Staff costs

(6,709,844)

(4,593,546)

Other operating expenses

(16,090,058)

(11,866,612)

Impairment losses on financial assets

(88,962)

(60,614)

Depreciation

(8,520,255)

(8,219,268)

Release of deferred income arising on the

sale of terminal buildings and fixtures

212,702

212,702

Investment income

14,650

11,598

Finance cost

(1,596,966)

(1,585,692)

Profit / (Loss) before tax

33,766,604

6,185,996

Income tax (expense) / credit

(12,019,564)

(2,371,160)

Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to

the ordinary equity holders of the Company,

net of tax

21,747,040

3,814,836

Statement of Financial Position (SOFP)

The Group

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

in EUR

unaudited

audited

Assets

Property, plant and equipment

169,573,678

169,640,302

Investment property

16,022,342

15,297,885

Other Receivables

1,915,627

1,928,319

Deferred tax assets

6,024,761

6,320,729

Non-current assets

193,536,408

193,187,235

Inventories

1,031,411

885,064

Trade and other receivables

27,655,740

15,866,734

Term deposits

17,000,000

10,500,000

Cash and short term deposits

36,692,490

22,215,002

Current assets

82,379,641

49,466,800

Total - Assets

275,916,049

242,654,035

Equity and liabilities

Equity attributable to ordinary equity

holders of the Company

Share capital

33,825,000

33,825,000

Retained earnings

119,688,620

97,941,580

Total - Equity

153,513,620

131,766,580

Lease liability

53,961,226

53,644,065

Deferred income

5,494,145

5,856,812

Other Payables

810,915

607,538

Provision for retirement benefit plan

3,981,489

3,954,173

Provision for MIA benefit fund

379,966

337,437

Non-current liabilities

64,627,741

64,400,025

Trade and other payables

46,219,234

43,885,907

Current tax liabilities

11,555,453

2,601,523

Current liabilities

57,774,687

46,487,430

Total - Liabilities

122,402,428

110,887,455

Total - Equity and Liabilities

275,916,049

242,654,035

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.

The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.

The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 47,4 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net income 2021 6,97 M 7,09 M 7,09 M
Net Debt 2021 20,9 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 792 M 805 M 805 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Alan Borg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karl Dandler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nikolaus Gretzmacher Chairman
Ian Maggi Head-Innovation & Technology
Kevin Alamango Head-Technical Services
