Malta International Airport p l c : October Traffic Results & Q1-Q3 Financials

October Traffic Results

Malta International Airport welcomed 590,278 passengers in October, recovering nearly 84 per cent of the traffic it had handled in October 2019.

The seat load factor (SLF) for the month reached 86 per cent, marking an increase of 3.7 percentage points over pre-pandemic levels. Monthly seat load factors have been on the rise, compared to the pre-pandemic reference year, since May 2022.

Italy remained Malta International Airport's top market, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. As reported by Malta International Airport in previous months, Italy, France and Poland continued to register growth over 2019 in October, while the United Kingdom and Germany continued to lag behind in their recovery.

Financial Results Q1-Q3 2022

Malta International Airport this week approved the Group's financial statements for the period between January and September 2022. The Group's revenue for the first nine months of the year totalled €66.5 million.

