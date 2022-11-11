Malta International Airport p l c : October Traffic Results & Q1-Q3 Financials
11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
October Traffic Results & Q1-Q3 Financials
Date of Announcement
11 November 2022
Reference
375/2022
In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules
QUOTE
October Traffic Results
Malta International Airport welcomed 590,278 passengers in October, recovering nearly 84 per cent of the traffic it had handled in October 2019.
The seat load factor (SLF) for the month reached 86 per cent, marking an increase of 3.7 percentage points over pre-pandemic levels. Monthly seat load factors have been on the rise, compared to the pre-pandemic reference year, since May 2022.
Italy remained Malta International Airport's top market, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. As reported by Malta International Airport in previous months, Italy, France and Poland continued to register growth over 2019 in October, while the United Kingdom and Germany continued to lag behind in their recovery.
Financial Results Q1-Q3 2022
Malta International Airport this week approved the Group's financial statements for the period between January and September 2022. The Group's revenue for the first nine months of the year totalled €66.5 million.
As seen in the Statement of Comprehensive Income (SOCI) attached with this company announcement, the Group's staff costs increased by 46.1 per cent over the same comparable period
in 2021. This increase was driven by the discontinuation of the COVID-19 Wage Supplement in May 2022, as well as the resumption of recruitment in order to be equipped for the summer operation.
Moreover, operating costs also experienced an increase as a result of Malta International Airport's busier operation and the Company's less stringent approach to cash management as it started to recover.
Malta International Airport's CAPEX for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to to €9,697,491, with the airport Food Court project and the construction of new warehousing facilities at the airport's Cargo Village being two of the major contributors to this investment amount.
2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.
The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.
The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
