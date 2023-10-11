COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
September Traffic Results
SEPTEMBER TRAFFIC ROUND-UP
September was the third consecutive month during which Malta International Airport saw more than 800,000 passengers. Traffic for September totalled 812,176 passenger movements, translating into an increase of 6.5 per cent over 2019 figures.
This growth was registered on the back of an increase of 3.0 per cent in seat capacity compared to 2019. Despite this increase, at 89.2 per cent, the monthly seat load factor (SLF) remained high, indicating that travel demand did not wane.
There were no surprises in the top five markets, with Italy remaining at the top, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain. Cumulatively, the top five markets accounted for 66 per cent of September's total traffic.
While Italy (+48.7 per cent) and France (+46.4 per cent) registered significant growth over 2019, the United Kingdom (-19.1 per cent) and Germany (-23.8 per cent) fared worse than they had in 2019, while Spain registered a minimal drop of 0.1%.
NOVEMBER 23 - MARCH 24
October is the last summer month for the aviation industry, and Malta International Airport has just published its new flight schedule for the upcoming winter season here. The schedule features direct
flights to 30 different markets, and several already-popular routes, including Vienna, Marseille,
Edinburgh, Warsaw and Zagreb, will benefit from increased flight frequencies.
About Malta International Airport
Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.
The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most recent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.
The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collaborations and initiatives.
Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).
