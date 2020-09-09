Log in
Malta International Airport p l c : Traffic – August 2020

09/09/2020 | 03:40am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

Traffic Results - August

Date of Announcement

9 September 2020

Reference

335/2020

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

Last August, Malta International Airport welcomed 252,022 passengers, translating into a drop of 69.4 per cent over the same month in 2019.

Since the airport's reopening to commercial flights on 1 July 2020, the first two weeks of August have been the busiest for Malta International Airport in terms of the number of passengers handled.

A total of 459,440 seats were available on flights operated to and from Malta International Airport throughout August, with seat load factor (SLF) for the month standing at 54.9 per cent.

Malta International Airport's top markets for the month under review were Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland, cumulatively accounting for 169,804 movements of August's total passenger traffic.

While August was closed off with 99,204 passenger movements more than July, the introduction of Malta's amber list together with various travel restrictions announced by other countries led to a weaker passenger traffic performance in the second half of the month.

Aviation and travel organisations such as Airports Council International have appealed for more harmonised quarantine measures and restrictions across countries that can help restore traveller confidence and contribute to the industry's recovery.

In an economic analysis bulletin published on 31 August 2020, Airports Council International reported that the airport industry is anticipating a reduction of 58.4 per cent in traffic when compared to 2019, which equates to a loss of 5.6 billion passengers for the year.

AUGUST IN NUMBERS

252,022 pax. Movements

2,676 aircraft movements

Top Market

Busiest Day

Italy

08.08.2020

(52,638 pax. movements)

(12,517 pax. movements)

Biggest drop in top 5 markets

Seat Capacity

United Kingdom

459,440 available seats

(-74.6%)

Most popular airport

Cargo & Mail

Frankfurt International Airport

1,321 tonnes

(15,804 pax. movements)

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport connects the Maltese archipelago to over 100 destinations in more than 30 countries. The Company has consistently invested in the terminal since the airport's privatisation in 2002, with the Terminal Reconfiguration Project bringing about the most recent overhaul. The airport campus itself has grown to provide over 1,500 parking spaces, and 14,000m² of office and retail space housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with projects in the offing, such as the Terminal Expansion Project, set to bring about further expansion. The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which led MIA to clinch the title Best Airport in Europe for two consecutive years. To maximise its contribution to Malta's cultural heritage and environment, MIA set up the Malta Airport Foundation in 2014: an independently run non-profit organisation.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholders being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:39:05 UTC
