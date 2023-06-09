Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. Malta International Airport p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIA   MT0000250101

MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P.L.C.

(MIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
5.600 EUR    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Malta International Airport p l c : Traffic – May 2023

06/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")

May Traffic Results

Date of Announcement

9 June 2023

Reference

389/2023

In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

May was the second consecutive month during which more than 700,000 passengers were welcomed at Malta International Airport. Registering an increase of 7.7 per cent over the same month in 2019, May's traffic amounted to 726,299 passenger movements.

While seat capacity increased by 4.3 per cent compared to 2019, the average seat load factor (SLF) gained 2.7 percentage points over the reference year to reach 82.9 per cent.

Italy retained its popularity in May, topping Malta International Airport's market leaderboard with a 24 per cent market share, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain.

Italy, France and Spain all outperformed their respective 2019 passenger traffic results. The growth registered by the first two markets was driven by an increase in flights to and from these destinations, while the growth of the Spanish market was largely the result of improved seat load factors.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom and Germany continued to perform below 2019 levels as flight connections between Malta and these two markets have not been fully recovered.

Despite this slow recovery, out of the top five markets, Germany registered the highest increase in seat load factor compared to May 2019. Moreover, the start of flights to Hamburg and Dusseldorf in May operated by Eurowings is expected to support the German market in its recovery during the summer months.

UNQUOTE

Signed:

Louis de Gabriele

Company Secretary

About Malta International Airport

Malta International Airport welcomed 5.8 million passengers in 2022, marking a recovery of 80 per cent of the record traffic it had handled in 2019.

The company's continued investment in the terminal building has brought about several improvements over the years, the most r ecent of which was the inauguration of a new Food Court, which has widened the food and beverage offering at the airport. In 2020, Malta International Airport inaugurated Park East, a multi-storey car park that has increased the number of parking spaces on the airport campus to 2,700. Additionally, 14,000m² of office and retail space are housed within SkyParks Business Centre, with the SkyParks 2 project that is in the offing set to bring about further expansion in this regard.

The airport team is guided by a vision of service excellence, which has led MLA to clinch the title 'Best Airport in Europe' in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Malta International Airport has been working towards operating in a more sustainable manner for the past years, particularly toward s achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through better energy management. In 2014, Malta International Airport established the Malta Airport Foundation, which invests in the Maltese Islands' cultural heritage and environment through several collabor ations and initiatives.

Malta International Airport plc is a public company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, with its shareholde rs being the Malta Mediterranean Link Consortium (40%), with Flughafen Wien AG owning a 96% share, the Government of Malta (20%), the general public (29.9%), and VIE Malta Limited (10.1%).

Disclaimer

Malta International Airport plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
