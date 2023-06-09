Malta International Airport p l c : Traffic – May 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Malta International Airport plc (the "Company") May Traffic Results Date of Announcement 9 June 2023 Reference 389/2023 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

QUOTE

May was the second consecutive month during which more than 700,000 passengers were welcomed at Malta International Airport. Registering an increase of 7.7 per cent over the same month in 2019, May's traffic amounted to 726,299 passenger movements.

While seat capacity increased by 4.3 per cent compared to 2019, the average seat load factor (SLF) gained 2.7 percentage points over the reference year to reach 82.9 per cent.

Italy retained its popularity in May, topping Malta International Airport's market leaderboard with a 24 per cent market share, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain.

Italy, France and Spain all outperformed their respective 2019 passenger traffic results. The growth registered by the first two markets was driven by an increase in flights to and from these destinations, while the growth of the Spanish market was largely the result of improved seat load factors.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom and Germany continued to perform below 2019 levels as flight connections between Malta and these two markets have not been fully recovered.