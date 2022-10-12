Malta International Airport p l c : Traffic – September 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Malta International Airport plc (the "Company") September Traffic Results Date of Announcement 12 October 2022 Reference 373/2022 In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules

SEPTEMBER TRAFFIC ROUND-UP

The peak summer season (June-September) ended with 2.66 million passengers, of which 658,569 travelled through Malta International Airport in September. At 86.4 per cent, September's recovery of pre-pandemic traffic was similar to the recovery rates posted in July (86.3 per cent) and in August (86.5 per cent).

In September, 89.5 per cent of the seats available on the flights operated to and from Malta were occupied, marking an increase of 3.3 per cent over the same month in 2019.

TOP MARKETS

Almost no changes from the previous three peak months were observed in relation to the top drivers of traffic, with the Italian market registering an increase of 13.1 per cent in passenger numbers over September 2019, remaining top of the leaderboard for the seventh consecutive month. Italy was followed by the United Kingdom, which generated 33 per cent less traffic than it had in 2019.

While Germany ranked third again for the first time in six months, the number of passengers travelling to and from this market remained 34.7 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, the French market dropped to fourth place, despite registering an increase of 29.5 per cent over pre-pandemic traffic.

The Spanish market, which ranked fifth, continued to recover at a slow pace, with passenger traffic to and from this market remaining 18.3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

THE LAUNCH OF THE WINTER 22/23 SCHEDULE

Malta International Airport is now easing into the new season, having launched its winter 22/23 flight schedule earlier this week. This schedule offers around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic connectivity together with several new developments that are expected to support the airport in surpassing its forecast 5.4 million passengers by the end of the year, despite a number of economic factors that may have an impact on the demand for air travel.