Malta International Airport p l c : Traffic – September 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Malta International Airport plc (the "Company")
September Traffic Results
Date of Announcement
12 October 2022
Reference
373/2022
In terms of Chapter 5 of the Capital Market Rules
QUOTE
SEPTEMBER TRAFFIC ROUND-UP
The peak summer season (June-September) ended with 2.66 million passengers, of which 658,569 travelled through Malta International Airport in September. At 86.4 per cent, September's recovery of pre-pandemic traffic was similar to the recovery rates posted in July (86.3 per cent) and in August (86.5 per cent).
In September, 89.5 per cent of the seats available on the flights operated to and from Malta were occupied, marking an increase of 3.3 per cent over the same month in 2019.
TOP MARKETS
Almost no changes from the previous three peak months were observed in relation to the top drivers of traffic, with the Italian market registering an increase of 13.1 per cent in passenger numbers over September 2019, remaining top of the leaderboard for the seventh consecutive month. Italy was followed by the United Kingdom, which generated 33 per cent less traffic than it had in 2019.
While Germany ranked third again for the first time in six months, the number of passengers travelling to and from this market remained 34.7 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, the French market dropped to fourth place, despite registering an increase of 29.5 per cent over pre-pandemic traffic.
The Spanish market, which ranked fifth, continued to recover at a slow pace, with passenger traffic to and from this market remaining 18.3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.
THE LAUNCH OF THE WINTER 22/23 SCHEDULE
Malta International Airport is now easing into the new season, having launched its winter 22/23 flight schedule earlier this week. This schedule offers around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic connectivity together with several new developments that are expected to support the airport in surpassing its forecast 5.4 million passengers by the end of the year, despite a number of economic factors that may have an impact on the demand for air travel.
One of the highlights of this schedule is the return of flag carrier Air Serbia with a biweekly flight, constituting a much-welcome decision given Malta International Airport's efforts to maintain a healthy mix of airlines operating to and from Malta. The schedule also features up to 14 weekly flights to Istanbul, up from seven weekly flights operated during the winter 21/22 season.
The Maltese Islands will be connected to Sweden once again through a biweekly flight to Stockholm following the suspension of this route, which was operated by Scandinavian Airlines, in 2021. This development falls in line with Malta International Airport's endeavours to better tap into the potential presented by the Scandinavian market, which is currently accessible from Malta through flights to Sweden and Denmark.
Malta International Airport's flight schedule can be downloaded here.
Signed:
Louis de Gabriele
Company Secretary
About Malta International Airport
2022 marks 30 years since the new Malta International Airport terminal building was inaugurated, ushering in an exciting era for tourism and the local aviation industry. Between 2002 - the year when the airport was privatised - and 2021, more than 75 million passengers travelled through the terminal building.
The building, which was originally designed with the aim of eventually handling 2.5 million passengers annually, saw a record 7.3 million passengers in 2019 alone, before COVID-19 slashed this number in 2020.
The terminal's continuous evolution, particularly through an investment of more than €30 million in two extensions together with a more recent €12 million reconfiguration, and the Company's vision of service excellence, led to Malta International Airport being awarded the 'Best Airport in Europe' accolade by Airports Council International in 2018, 2019 and 2020.