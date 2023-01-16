Advanced search
    MTP   MT0000390105

MALTAPOST P.L.C.

(MTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
1.090 EUR    0.00%
MaltaPost p l c : PROPOSED SHARE SPLIT

01/16/2023 | 09:40am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by MaltaPost p.l.c. (" the Company") pursuant to the Capital Market Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority

QUOTE

The Board of Directors has resolved that it would be in the best interest of the Company to recommend to its shareholders a share split of the Company's shares on a two (2) for one (1) share basis.

This will result in every one (1) share having a nominal value of Euro 0.25 being split into two (2) shares, each with a nominal value of Euro 0.125.

The proposed share split is intended to allow easier access to a larger number of investors and this should result in improved trading liquidity in the Company's shares.

We shall be seeking shareholders' approval of the above share split at the Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place on the 16 February 2023

Further information regarding the forthcoming Annual General Meeting will be announced at a later date and published on the company's website www.maltapost.com in the Investors' Information section.

UNQUOTE

Graham A. Fairclough

Company Secretary

16 January 2023

Financials
Sales 2022 31,5 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2022 0,27 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net cash 2022 7,09 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2022 158x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 41,0 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 28,3%
