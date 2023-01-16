MaltaPost p l c : PROPOSED SHARE SPLIT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by MaltaPost p.l.c. (" the Company") pursuant to the Capital Market Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority

The Board of Directors has resolved that it would be in the best interest of the Company to recommend to its shareholders a share split of the Company's shares on a two (2) for one (1) share basis.

This will result in every one (1) share having a nominal value of Euro 0.25 being split into two (2) shares, each with a nominal value of Euro 0.125.

The proposed share split is intended to allow easier access to a larger number of investors and this should result in improved trading liquidity in the Company's shares.

We shall be seeking shareholders' approval of the above share split at the Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place on the 16 February 2023

Further information regarding the forthcoming Annual General Meeting will be announced at a later date and published on the company's website www.maltapost.com in the Investors' Information section.

Graham A. Fairclough

Company Secretary

16 January 2023