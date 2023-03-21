MaltaPost p l c : REDENOMINATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 21 MARCH 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by MaltaPost p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

Further to a Company Announcement published on 16 January 2023 regarding the redenomination (Share Split) of the Share Capital of the Company, MaltaPost p.l.c. informs that with effect from today 21 March 2023, the Nominal Value of each ordinary share in the Company has been redenominated from €0.25 per Ordinary Share to €0.125 per Ordinary Share (Share Split)

UNQUOTE

Graham A. Fairclough

Company Secretary

21 March 2023