Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. MaltaPost p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTP   MT0000390105

MALTAPOST P.L.C.

(MTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
1.000 EUR   +5.26%
05:41aMaltapost P L C : Redenomination of share capital 21 march 2023
PU
02/17Maltapost P L C : Approval of resolutions - agm 2023
PU
01/16Maltapost P L C : Proposed share split
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MaltaPost p l c : REDENOMINATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 21 MARCH 2023

03/21/2023 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by MaltaPost p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

QUOTE

Further to a Company Announcement published on 16 January 2023 regarding the redenomination (Share Split) of the Share Capital of the Company, MaltaPost p.l.c. informs that with effect from today 21 March 2023, the Nominal Value of each ordinary share in the Company has been redenominated from €0.25 per Ordinary Share to €0.125 per Ordinary Share (Share Split)

UNQUOTE

Graham A. Fairclough

Company Secretary

21 March 2023

Disclaimer

MaltaPost plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MALTAPOST P.L.C.
05:41aMaltapost P L C : Redenomination of share capital 21 march 2023
PU
02/17Maltapost P L C : Approval of resolutions - agm 2023
PU
01/16Maltapost P L C : Proposed share split
PU
2022Maltapost P L C : Annual report fy2022
PU
2022MaltaPost p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Maltapost P L C : Board meeting to approve financial statements
PU
2022MaltaPost p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Maltapost P L C : Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
2021Maltapost P L C : Annual general meeting 2022
PU
2021MaltaPost p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31,5 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2022 0,27 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net cash 2022 7,09 M 7,60 M 7,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 158x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 37,7 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart MALTAPOST P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MaltaPost p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Gafa' Chief Executive Officer
Ian Lucas Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Said Chairman
Joswill Micallef Head-Information Technology
Adrian Vassallo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALTAPOST P.L.C.-8.26%40
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.44%37 025
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.4.28%22 988
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-1.25%12 475
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.77%9 325
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-13.59%2 725