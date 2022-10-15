Malu Paper Mills : General updates

Date: 15-10-2022 To To The Manager The Manager Department of Corporate Services Department of Corporate Services The National Stock Exchange of India The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. "Exchange Plaza" Floor 25, PJ Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Script Code: malupaper Script Code: 532728

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022

Sir/Madam,

In Compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 we are enclosing herewith the Certificate received from Link Intime India Pvt Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You

For Malu Paper Mills Limited