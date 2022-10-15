Advanced search
    532728   INE383H01017

MALU PAPER MILLS LIMITED

(532728)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
34.25 INR   -4.33%
08/10Malu Paper Mills : Book Closure
PU
08/09Malu Paper Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/28Malu Paper Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Malu Paper Mills : General updates

10/15/2022
Date: 15-10-2022

To

To

The Manager

The Manager

Department of Corporate Services

Department of Corporate Services

The National Stock Exchange of India

The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

"Exchange Plaza"

Floor 25, PJ Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Script Code: malupaper

Script Code: 532728

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022

Sir/Madam,

In Compliance with Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 we are enclosing herewith the Certificate received from Link Intime India Pvt Limited, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You

For Malu Paper Mills Limited

MAYURI SURESH ASAWA

Digitally signed by MAYURI SURESH ASAWA

DN: c=IN, postalCode=444403, st=MAHARASHTRA, l=WASHIM, o=Personal, title=1323, serialNumber=981af272ae29e44ebee7152aa46f6f3626d83 0f4711c7d20089d3640fcea80f1, pseudonym=132320220528120138558, 2.5.4.20=a75954e6991ef58791e90e6fdf030f6204b9a7d535 114b3b5287d057716a64a3, email=MAYURIASAWA18@GMAIL.COM, cn=MAYURI SURESH ASAWA, street=MAIN ROADWASHIMAT POST TQ MANGRULPIRMAIN ROAD SATYASHANTI 444403

Date: 2022.10.15 10:00:22 +05'30'

Mayuri Asawa

Company Secretary & Compliance officer Mem. No- A50891

Disclaimer

Malu Paper Mills Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 05:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 119 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net income 2022 -62,6 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net Debt 2022 1 037 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 584 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 27,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Punamchand Ramlal Malu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Banwarilal Madanlal Malu Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Prakash Shyamsunder Modi Chief Financial Officer
Mayuri Asawa Secretary & Compliance Officer
Chandrakant J. Thakar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MALU PAPER MILLS LIMITED1.03%7
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.09%18 363
SUZANO S.A.-20.50%11 614
STORA ENSO OYJ-16.98%10 719
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-10.92%8 971
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.16%6 353