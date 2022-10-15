Malu Paper Mills : General updates

Date: 15-10-2022 To To The Manager The Manager Department of Corporate Services Department of Corporate Services The National Stock Exchange of India The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. "Exchange Plaza" Floor 25, PJ Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Script Code: malupaper Script Code: 532728

Sub: Investor Complaint as on 30-09-2022

Sir/Madam

With reference to above subject please find enclosed herewith Certificate of our RTA as per Regulation 13 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 30th September 2022.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You

For Malu Paper Mills Limited