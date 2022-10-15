Malu Paper Mills : General updates
Date: 15-10-2022
To
The Manager
Department of Corporate Services
The National Stock Exchange of India
The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
"Exchange Plaza"
Floor 25, PJ Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Script Code: malupaper
Script Code: 532728
Sub: Investor Complaint as on 30-09-2022
Sir/Madam
With reference to above subject please find enclosed herewith Certificate of our RTA as per Regulation 13 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 30
th September 2022.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.
Thanking You
For Malu Paper Mills Limited
Digitally signed by MAYURI SURESH ASAWA
DN: c=IN, postalCode=444403, st=MAHARASHTRA, l=WASHIM, o=Personal, title=1323, serialNumber=981af272ae29e44ebee7152aa46f6f3626d 830f4711c7d20089d3640fcea80f1, pseudonym=132320220528120138558, 2.5.4.20=a75954e6991ef58791e90e6fdf030f6204b9a7d5 35114b3b5287d057716a64a3, email=MAYURIASAWA18@GMAIL.COM, cn=MAYURI SURESH ASAWA, street=MAIN ROADWASHIMAT POST TQ MANGRULPIRMAIN ROAD SATYASHANTI 444403
Date: 2022.10.15 09:50:53 +05'30'
Mayuri Asawa
Company Secretary & Compliance officer Mem. No- A50891
Disclaimer
Malu Paper Mills Limited published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 05:12:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
