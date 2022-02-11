Log in
Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Sandra G. M. Selzer as Executive Vice President, General Counsel

02/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
PAOLI, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), has announced the appointment of Sandra G. M. Selzer as Executive Vice President, General Counsel. In this role, Sandra will be overseeing the legal function of the Company and the Bank.

“Sandra has an extensive and strong professional background, including in real estate. We are thrilled to have her join the Malvern team in her new position. She has been providing legal expertise to Malvern since late 2021 and is already familiar with our organization and many of our team members,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and CEO.

Sandra has nearly two decades of experience as a corporate attorney, most recently serving as Associate In-house Counsel for developer Phoenix RHCS, LLC. in Wilmington, DE. She also previously served as a Partner with the law firm MacElree Harvey, LTD, and a Senior Associate Attorney with the law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP.

Sandra received her Juris Doctor degree from Widener University School of Law in Wilmington, DE and Bachelors of Science in Agriculture from the University of Delaware. She has served on boards and in voluntary positions for numerous community organizations including Coastal Asset Management Co.; Serviam Girls Academy; Delaware 4H; Ursuline Academy Lower School Parent’s Guild; Ronald McDonald House of Delaware; Delaware Children’s Theater; and University of Delaware Ag Alumni Association. Sandra is also a member of the Pennsylvania Paint Horse Association.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.  The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. 

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services through Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our website at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our website at http://www.mymalvernbank.com

Investor Contacts:
Joseph D. Gangemi
Corporate Investor Relations
610-695-3676

Investor Relations Contact:
Nathanial Jordan
610-695-3646


